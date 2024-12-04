S. 2149, Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

S. 2149 would designate portions of the Lolo National Forest in Montana as recreational and wilderness areas, subject to valid existing rights. The bill also would require the Forest Service to develop an ecological assessment and restoration plan for the Seeley Lake Ranger District in Montana. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2149 would result in the loss of fees collected from recreational activities under current law, which the agency can spend without further appropriation; the net effect would total less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2149 would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

