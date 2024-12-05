Taiwan Taoyuan 2nd Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition is now open, total prize US$43,000

Taiwan Taoyuan Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition Launches Global Call for Entries with Total Prize Pool of US$ 43,000

The Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum invites submissions for the 2nd International Wood Furniture Competition focusing on “storage” in design. Total prizes: US$43,000.

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum (hereafter referred to as the Ecomuseum) is pleased to announce the opening of submissions for the 2nd Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition . Entries are welcome from now until February 3, 2025. The competition calls on creators worldwide to reimagine the potential of wooden furniture design through the lens of “storage.” This theme highlights the harmonious blend of traditional woodworking craftsmanship and contemporary design innovation, celebrating the distinctive aesthetics and functionality of wooden furniture. Designers from around the globe are warmly invited to engage in this dynamic and creative journey.The competition features two categories: the Open Group and the Youth Group, offering a total prize pool of US$ 43,000. The Grand Prize for the Open Group is set at US$12,000, while the Grand Prize for the Youth Group is US$7,700, with a total of 16 award opportunities available. Open to all who are passionate about wooden furniture design, regardless of nationality, profession, or residence, the competition invites participants to embark on a journey of creativity and innovation, exploring the boundless possibilities of wooden furniture design together.Daxi, Taoyuan, boasts a rich woodcraft industry that dates back to the 19th century. With a legacy spanning over a century, Daxi's comprehensive woodworking industry encompasses sawmilling, design creation, and bespoke woodcraft services. The Ecomuseum has been a vital partner in preserving and promoting Daxi's woodworking heritage. Through dedicated research, exhibitions, educational outreach, and artisan training, the Ecomuseum plays a pivotal role in fostering the region's woodcraft culture. In 2023, the Ecomuseum launched the inaugural Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition, drawing an impressive 519 entries from 14 countries and regions. The competition culminated in 16 exceptional winning designs, which were showcased through exhibitions and tours, strengthening cultural exchanges between Daxi, Taiwan, and the global woodworking community. Building on this success, the Ecomuseum aims to continue hosting this competition, creating an international platform for woodcraft creators to exchange ideas and expertise. By connecting local and global talent, the Ecomuseum seeks to preserve and innovate woodcraft traditions, establishing Daxi as a world-renowned hub for woodworking talent.The theme for this year’s competition, “Storage,” reflects the evolving needs of contemporary living spaces and changing lifestyle dynamics. Beyond fulfilling the basic function of storing items, the competition encourages participants to integrate thoughtful innovations that address spatial dimensions, lifestyle aesthetics, and user convenience. Creators are invited to go beyond traditional frameworks, incorporating elements of expandability, adaptability, and multipurpose use. They are also encouraged to experiment with diverse materials, blending traditional woodworking techniques with modern design language and creative philosophies, bringing warmth and imagination to home living.The competition not only invites participation from woodcraft designers worldwide but also integrates Daxi’s local woodworking resources to enhance the creative process. Shortlisted participants will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with Daxi’s woodworking workshops to prototype their designs, leveraging professional craftsmanship to enhance market value and technical feasibility. Additionally, this year’s competition is collaborating with the Hsinchu Branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, promoting the use of domestic timber. Participants who pass the initial screening and incorporate local wood in their designs will receive complimentary domestic timber for prototyping, generously provided by the Agency. Winning designs that utilize certified domestic timber will also be awarded an exclusive domestic wood specimen box, reinforcing the principles of local production and consumption while contributing to sustainability and carbon reduction goals.The Ecomuseum cordially invites passionate woodcraft creators from around the globe to participate in this year’s competition, exploring the diverse possibilities of wooden furniture design and production. At the same time, the Ecomuseum looks forward to working alongside Daxi’s artisans and broader communities to preserve local traditions and foster meaningful international dialogue. For more details, please visit the official website of the Daxi International Wood Furniture Craft and Design Competition and join us in infusing modern creativity into the timeless art of woodworking!For more info: https://dfcd.tycg.gov.tw/en/

