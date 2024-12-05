A Message from the Director - December WDVA Veteran Voices

As we embrace the holiday season, we want to take a moment to wish you and your loved ones a joyful and peaceful time. This season is about giving back, spreading kindness, and making a difference in the lives of others.

As we reflect on this season of gratitude and giving, I want to also extend my heartfelt thanks to each member of our WDVA family. Your dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving our veterans and their families are truly remarkable. This year has brought its own set of challenges, but your resilience and perseverance have been inspiring.

I am also deeply appreciative of the way our community has come together to support one another. Whether through small acts of kindness, volunteering your time, or simply being there for a veteran in need, you have made a significant impact. It is these gestures of care and solidarity that make our work so meaningful.

To the community and to our WDVA staff, thank you for being a part of our incredible team and sharing our mission of Serving Those Who Served. May this season bring you and your loved one's moments of joy, peace, and togetherness.