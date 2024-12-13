Master the 'Connected Carry': Co-op Horror Adventure UNDERWARD Unveils Its Thrilling Game Trailer

UNDERWARD UNDERWARD SS1 UNDERWARD SS2 UNDERWARD 4

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTENSE Co., Ltd. has just released the official game trailer for UNDERWARD, a 1-4 player cooperative horror exploration game set in a procedurally generated underground hospital.

Players must work together to retrieve the "TEST-SUBJECT" while navigating the tension-filled corridors of this eerie labyrinth.

Originally slated for release in late 2024, the launch has been rescheduled to early 2025 to ensure the highest possible quality. The anticipated price is $7.99.

Watch the Game Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFxXYAE2hbI

Game's Unique Feature

The highlight of UNDERWARD is the Connected Carry System, allowing players to synchronize their efforts and transport heavy capsules at breakneck speed -Failing to align one's movements may result in finding oneself in a terrifying predicament .

Designed with teamwork in mind, the game promises panic-filled fun, making it the perfect choice for those who enjoy chaotic co-op horror experiences.

Learn More on Steam

For additional details, visit the Steam Store page. Those interested in this chilling adventure are encouraged to add it to their wishlist.

Steam Store Page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3025290/UNDERWARD/

Specifications

Title: UNDERWARD

Genre: Co-op Exploration Horror Game

Number of Players: 1 to 4

Developer: INTENSE Co.

Release Date: Early 2025

Price: 7.99 USD

Developer Homepage: https://intense.jp

Developer X: https://x.com/Intense_game

