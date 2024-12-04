U.S. Chamber Applauds Senate Passage of ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President Jordan Crenshaw issued the following statement on the Senate passage of S.4569, the “TAKE IT DOWN Act,” which the Chamber sent a letter of support for in July.

“We applaud Senator Cruz for his leadership and collaboration with Senator Klobuchar on the passage of the ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’ in the Senate. This legislation is crucial in preventing the creation and spread of harmful sexually explicit deepfake images on the Internet.

“The ‘TAKE IT DOWN Act’ exemplifies the right approach to regulating AI by addressing risks in a bipartisan and tailored manner while respecting existing laws.

“We look forward to working with the House for its swift enactment into law.”