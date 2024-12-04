SDDOT Seeks Public Input into S.D. Highway 37 Corridor Study between Mitchell and Parkston

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024

Contact:

Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-6488

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in partnership with Hutchinson County, Davison County, the cities of Mitchell and Parkston, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a public meeting open house to inform residents on the progress of the S.D. Highway 37 Corridor Study. The public meeting open house is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the Davison County Fairgrounds Complex located at 3200 W. Havens Ave. in Mitchell.

The purpose of the study is to develop a long-range plan for the S.D. Highway 37 corridor from the S.D. Highway 44 intersection in Parkston to the Spruce Street intersection in Mitchell. The study will also finalize design plans for the upcoming reconstruction of S.D. Highway 37 within the city of Parkston.

The public meeting open house will be informal with opportunities for one-on-one discussions with the study team. A presentation will be given at 6 p.m. The public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments at the public meeting open house.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For those unable to attend the public meeting, or have interest in additional information, the presentation and displays will be available on the study website the day of the meeting at https://www.sd37corridorstudy.com. The public can also provide written comment on the website. Feedback is encouraged from area commuters, concerned citizens, nearby landowners, and business owners. Written comments will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

For more information on the S.D. Highway 37 Corridor Study scope and timeline, visit the project website at https://www.sd37corridorstudy.com or contact Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-6488 or via email at stacy.bartlett@state.sd.us.

