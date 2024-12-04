Legislation Introduced to Protect Wildland Firefighters and out of Province Workers

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 4, 2024

Today, amendments were introduced to The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013 that if passed will see presumptive cancer coverage available to wildland firefighters.

"In March of 2024, we passed legislation providing coverage for firefighters for 22 types of cancer," Minister Responsible for the Workers' Compensation Board Jim Reiter said. "With the introduction of this Bill, we are extending that same coverage to wildland firefighters who also face risks as they help protect our environment, structures and communities."

Additional amendments would also provide voluntary coverage, subject to approval by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board, to Saskatchewan employers whose staff work out-of-province and whose usual place of residence is in Canada.

Housekeeping amendments to improve clarity and consistency within the Act were also introduced.

"These legislative amendments will make Saskatchewan a leader in protecting and providing compensation to injured workers when compared to other Canadian jurisdictions."

