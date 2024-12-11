Why Impact Glass Isn't Enough: The Case for Ballistic Glass in Modern Security

Glass is the weakest entry point for home break-ins. HomeShield® by Armitek fortifies home glass. Ballistic glass is available for businesses, homes, schools, cars, and more.

Impact glass only does weather impact, ballistic glass does more than that. Bullet-resistant glass is just plain out stronger” — Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC, a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As extreme weather events and security concerns become more prevalent, home and business owners are searching for stronger, more reliable solutions to protect their properties. While hurricane and impact-resistant glass are typically the go-to options for weatherproofing windows, experts now say there is a superior alternative: ballistic glass."Impact glass only handles weather impact; ballistic glass does more than that. Bullet-resistant glass is simply stronger," says Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek LLC , a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass.Hurricane and impact glass are made from laminated glass, which can prevent shattering from wind-borne debris. However, they are not designed to withstand the level of force that ballistic glass can endure. Ballistic glass is layered with high-end proprietary materials, making it virtually impervious to high-velocity impacts and projectiles, ensuring that it remains intact even under severe pressure.Whether for residential, commercial, or government applications, ballistic glass provides peace of mind by offering superior protection from both weather and security threats. Installing ballistic glass not only improves safety but also adds an extra layer of value and security to any building.Some types of ballistic glass can fit into most residential and commercial windows with a one-inch window pocket, providing an easy upgrade. Companies like Armitek have developed ballistic glass that can retrofit existing frames, making it more affordable for homeowners to upgrade without the added cost of building new frames.With hurricane season coming to a close, home and business owners are searching for ways to improve their windows in preparation for the next big storm. This need extends beyond coastal cities, as the danger of projectiles can arise anywhere. Now is the time to consider upgrading windows, especially as new homes are being built.For more information on ballistic glass and how it can enhance the security of your home or business, visit Armitek LLC at www.armitek.com or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in government, commercial, and residential applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek’s ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass on the market and still meets the UL 752 ballistic standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.