New ITA Tool Shows How U.S. Exporters Benefit from the Trade Agreements Compliance Program 

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) launched the State-Level Benefits of Resolved Trade Barriers dashboard that visualizes the economic impact of ITA’s trade agreements compliance program at a state-by-state level using data from 2018 to 2023.

“This is another great ITA resource for U.S. industry that builds on the Department of Commerce’s efforts to increase transparency with the public into our trade compliance work, as well as show the tangible benefits of our work to the economy and in communities across the nation,” said Ryan Majerus, performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance. “Our teams continue to work hard every day to ensure a level playing field for U.S. exporters through rigorous trade agreement compliance efforts.”

From 2018 to 2023, ITA successfully helped resolve 243 foreign trade barriers, which are broadly defined as a foreign government policy, practice, or procedure that unfairly or unnecessarily restricts U.S. exports. Working in concert with several federal agencies, ITA leads efforts to engage foreign government officials and resolve trade barriers created when foreign governments run afoul of their trade agreement obligations.

The dashboard provides state-level data on select successfully resolved trade barriers from 2018-2023, further demonstrating how U.S. exporters benefit from ITA’s efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of American businesses around the country by reducing, removing and preventing trade barriers.

The dashboard can be found here: https://www.trade.gov/data-visualization/state-level-benefits-resolved-trade-barriers.

