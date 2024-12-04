Former Office Manager Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

SMITH COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment charging an Elmwood woman in connection to an ongoing theft case.

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents opened an investigation into the actions of Kitty Rena Smith (DOB 6/10/1964). Agents, working alongside the Carthage Police Department, developed information that, while working as an office manager at a Carthage business, Smith used her employer’s credit card to pay for personal travel, restaurant, and other expenses over the course of at least eight years.

On Monday, the Smith County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Smith with one count of Theft over $250,000. On Tuesday, Smith surrendered to authorities at the Smith County Jail, where she posted a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

