MOTHERS FORE EQUALITEE PARTNERS WITH RAIN HOUSE TO PROVIDE LGBTQIA+ UNHOUSED YOUTH WITH BASIC ESSENTIALS

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mothers Fore Equalitee , an advocacy group dedicated to the well-being of LGBTQIA+ youth, is partnering with the Essex County LGBT RAIN Foundation to provide basic bedroom, bathroom, laundry, hygiene and cleaning supplies for unhoused LGBTQIA+ youth.Founded by two passionate moms and allies, Mothers Fore Equalitee is committed to promoting acceptance, creating safe spaces, and championing the rights of LGBTQIA+ young people to thrive and live authentically.Mothers Fore Equalitee aims to be a beacon of hope for youth and families navigating these challenges. The organization’s ongoing vision is to educate and motivate NJ residents, students, business owners and local patrons to respect, protect, accept and support the LGBTQIA+ youth residents.“As moms first being personally affected by discrimination and hardships that LGBTQIA+ kids are dealing with, we found that there was a need for support and representation. Mothers for Equalitee is providing resources to this group that needs our help.” said Becca Douglas, Co-Founder, Mothers for EqualiteeWhile programming and events are being flushed out for 2025, the group partnered with RAIN House, the only emergency shelter for LGBTQIA+ individuals between the ages of 18-26 in NJ, as a way to make change happen immediately leading up to the holiday season.“These kids come to the safe house essentially with nothing, mostly in emergency situations, and we want to take pressure off of them. Let them focus on their mental health and well-being, while their community rallies to provide them with basic needs. Their only goal should be creating a future for themselves,” said Laurie Blair, Co-Founder, Mothers Fore Equalitee.Access to essential items like clothing, hygiene products, and food is vital for the well-being and dignity of LGBTQIA young adults, who often face unique challenges in securing basic resources.“The fundraiser by Mothers Fore Equalitee is more than just providing necessities—it’s an empowering statement of solidarity and support for a population that deserves safe, affirming spaces to thrive. By contributing, supporters help ensure that these young people feel seen, valued, and respected as they work toward brighter futures." Elaine Helms, Executive Director, Essex County LGBT RAIN FoundationTo get involved in this fundraiser, head to the Mothers Fore Equalitee website.About Mothers Fore EqualiteeMothers Fore Equalitee (MFE), is an organization and advocacy group which supports the LGBTQIA+ youth population of Scotch Plains/Fanwood and New Jersey at-large. Funds raised contribute to financial and emotional support for community members of this marginalized group, often acting as an umbrella to for-profits and 501(c)(3)’s with aligned missions. The organization’s ongoing vision is to educate and motivate NJ residents, students, business owners and local patrons to respect, protect, accept and support the LGBTQIA+ youth residents. Mothers Fore Equalitee was founded in 2022 by Becca Douglas and Laurie Blair: advocates, allies, and mothers.

