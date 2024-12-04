Wyoming National Guard supports National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard made neighborhoods safer by supporting the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, in Jackson, Wind-River, Riverton, Johnson County, Park County, and Sheridan, Wyoming, collaborating with the Colorado National Guard Counterdrug Program, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and other partners.

This initiative provides a safe and anonymous way for the public to dispose of unused prescription medications, which play a significant role in prescription drug abuse. Studies show that 75 percent of prescription drug abusers obtain these drugs from friends, family, or healthcare providers.

Drug Take Back Day aims to reduce the availability of potentially dangerous medications, helping to prevent misuse and curb the opioid epidemic.

“Our goal is not only to eliminate the risks posed by unused medications but to empower our communities with the resources and education necessary to make informed choices regarding substance use prevention,” said Tech. Sgt. Shayne Andren, Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach Program Manager.

To find a disposal site near you, visit the DEA’s disposal site locator at DEA Public Disposal Locations.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was initially established in 2010 as a response to the growing opioid epidemic in the United States. At the time, the nation was grappling with the devastating consequences of prescription drug misuse, with opioids being a leading factor in overdose deaths. The DEA launched the program to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of unused prescription medications while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these drugs. Since its inception, the program has collected and safely destroyed millions of pounds of prescription medications, helping to curb drug misuse and overdose rates nationwide.

DCI is pleased to support the Cowboy Guard Counterdrug Support Program and support its efforts in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. “These efforts help to eliminate one of the key sources of prescription drug abuse in our communities,” said Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Commander Ryan Cox. “Safely disposing of unused medications ensures they won’t fall into the wrong hands, which can prevent the cycle of addiction before it begins.”

Besides championing the effort to reduce prescription drug use the Cowboy Guard’s Counterdrug Program also plays a key role in other initiatives.

The program offers Narcan training, and by mid-November, Guard members will be certified trainers for the Substance Abuse Prevention Skills Training Program. Additionally, the Guard is collaborating with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to provide training for parents on current trends in apps and technology.

Looking ahead, the program is preparing to offer web-based computer training, as well as positive action training, an evidence-based program proven to delay the first-time use of alcohol, nicotine, marijuana and illicit drugs. Positive action also improves mental health by reducing anxiety, improving school attendance and enhancing student-teacher relationships.

For more information or to request additional materials, please contact DDRO.Prevention@wyo.gov.

About the Cowboy Guard Counterdrug Program:

The Cowboy Guard Counterdrug Program partners with law enforcement agencies and community organizations to fight substance abuse and provide prevention and education resources across the state.