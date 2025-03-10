Wyoming Air Guardsman ascends to top enlisted position in the Air National Guard

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Va. — On a crisp afternoon at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Virginia, a crowd gathered to witness a significant event in the Air National Guard’s history—the installation of the 14th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard.

The air buzzed with anticipation as military personnel, dignitaries and families filled the seats. The presiding official of the Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air Guard, took the stage, his voice echoing through the room.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Pirak began, drawing the crowd’s attention with a touch of humor, “Is it warm enough for you? This isn’t a weight loss program here, after all.”

The room lightened with laughter as he continued, “Today, we are gathered not just to honor a position but to celebrate the man who embodies the virtues and responsibilities of the role—Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore.”

Pirak’s introduction set the tone, emphasizing the gravity of the role and the qualities of the man assuming it. He outlined the agenda, noting, “Today, we turn the spotlight on a humble man who’s never sought attention but whose vast experience and deep commitment to the betterment of our Airmen radiates through everything he does.”

Pirak, a self-proclaimed history enthusiast, seized the opportunity to delve into the rich legacy of the non-commissioned officer.

“The United States NCO Corps is older than the nation itself. And like our nation, it draws on the customs and traditions of immigrants to create something wholly our own,” he said.

He captivated the audience with tales of historical figures like Baron Friedrich von Steuben, a Prussian volunteer who significantly influenced American military practices.

“When Baron von Steuben arrived at Valley Forge in 1778, he was seen by General Washington as a much-needed tactical expert and disciplinarian,” Pirak said, illustrating how past influences shaped the present.

As the narrative returned to the present, Pirak highlighted the crucial balance an NCO must maintain between discipline and compassion. “The very best chiefs balance hard-nosed discipline with genuine care for their people. These two interests are not mutually exclusive; rather, they form a powerful alliance of accountability and compassion.”

Often unsung work of NCOs like Moore, who not only perform their duties but profoundly influence those under their leadership, Pirak said.

During the Change of Responsibility ceremony, the moment unfolded as the organizational flag was passed to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore. This traditional gesture, witnessed by a gathered audience, symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to Moore as the new top enlisted leader of the Air National Guard.

The passing of the flag, a ritual in military tradition, marks the continuation of trust and the commitment of the enlisted leader to uphold the duties and values of the position. As the flag exchanged hands, it signified Moore’s readiness to guide and advocate for the Airmen under his command, embracing the challenges and responsibilities of his new role with honor and dedication.

The culmination of the ceremony arrived as Moore stepped up to the podium to address the gathering after receiving the Legion of Merit. His voice was steady, filled with emotion as he spoke, “I stand here before you, deeply humbled and immensely honored. To serve as your Command Chief is a responsibility I accept with the utmost seriousness and dedication.”

Moore thanked his family, “To Michaela, Jennyssa, Kaelan, Logan, and Corbin—your love and support make all of this possible. I am here because of you.”

He also acknowledged his mentors and colleagues, reflecting on the collaborative nature of his achievements. “A journey like this can never be done alone. And I am a product of many great leaders who stood by me, guided me, and corrected me when I strayed.”

The Wyoming Adjutant General shared his experience and praise for Moore, who served as the first Wyoming National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Chief Moore. He embodies our ethos to ‘Ride for the Brand,’” Porter said. “He always put our Soldiers and Airmen first. Chief Moore will perform in an outstanding manner at the national level and bring his unique experience serving in the State of Wyoming to the national level.

As Moore concluded, he looked towards the future with resolve.

“Together, we will strive for excellence in everything we do, ensuring our actions today secure a stronger, more capable Air National Guard for tomorrow.”