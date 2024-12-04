THE GROUP LABS in conjunction with BAD PITCH WRITERS LAB Presents GROUP LABS FEST 2024

Industry Veterans Join Event Celebrating New Screenwriting Voices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry non-profit, The Group Labs, and educational studio for screenwriters, Bad Pitch Writers Lab, will host GROUP LABS FEST, an industry-packed weekend long festival celebrating new screenwriting voices at the Marilyn Monroe Theater on Saturday & Sunday December 7th & 8th, 2024.This weekend long event includes a line-up that includes a Pitchfest, Keynote Address, screenings and panels, and a special staged reading event of three brand new pilots, helmed by three up-and-coming TV directors with a star-studded cast.Signed-on as Pitchfest panelists are Kevin Lau (House of the Dragon), Bridget Kyle (St Denis Medical), Jim Hecht (Winning Time), and Joy Kecken (Swagger). The session delivers a friendly competition amongst aspiring writers pitching their television pilot ideas.The Keynote Address will be given by the legendary Jonathon E Stewart (Scoob!, Cars 3, Angry Birds) exclusively on the subject of the importance of writers finding their voice.Writers Room: Live will be led by Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House) as an episode of television gets broken in front of a live audience.Capping off the weekend is Pilotpalooza, a staged reading that brings to life three new original pilot scripts for the first time. Directing the pilot readings are Evelyn Belasco (Henry Danger), Krysia Plonka (Fortune Feimster’s Netflix Special), and Carly Usdin (The Sad + TP Show). The star-studded cast helping to bring them to life, includes Anna Camp, Jake Choi, Caitlin Stasey, Alice Lee, Barrett Carnahan, Jiavani, Tess Paras, Jess Gabor, Jordan Hull, Nina Kiri, Brittany Bardwell, Matthew Bellows, Bret Green and Philip Smithey among others.“Group Labs Fest is completely unique in Los Angeles,” shares Alexa Alemanni, producer of Group Labs Fest and owner of Bad Pitch Writers Lab. “Nowhere else can you find such an elite group of new, young and underrepresented screenwriting voices getting to learn from and be celebrated by a great collection of industry experts.”Master Teacher at Bad Pitch Writers Lab, Caden Douglas, adds, “Pilotpalooza is special in that it brings together the best of theater and television. The staged reading event is an innovative way to hear new work, meet new voices, and watch collaboration in action.”Bad Pitch Writers Lab provides ongoing classes, labs and community for new, young and underrepresented voices looking to expand and grow their craft in screenwriting since 2017. For more information visit: badpitchwriterslab.com The Group Labs is a non-profit designed to bring together actors, writers and directors through events and collaboration opportunities. For more information visit: thegrouplabs.org

