Mayor Wu Announces Boston Family Days, Offering Free Access for Families at Nine Institutions Across Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced Boston Family Days, an expansion of the successful BPS Sundays pilot program, which gave Boston Public Schools students and their families free access to several cultural institutions throughout Boston. With today’s announcement, Mayor Wu has expanded this free access experience to include all Boston school-aged children and their families and added three new participating cultural institutions: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and the Museum of African American History. Starting in January 2025 and until December 2026, on the first and second Sundays of each month, every student living in Boston enrolled in grades K-12 or Boston Pre-K will get free admission along with up to two guests to Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, the New England Aquarium, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and the Museum of African American History. This builds on the Mayor’s work to make Boston the most family-friendly city in the country.

“The City’s pilot program provides transformative opportunities to our students and their families, and we’re proud to share that over 44,000 students and family members have been able to visit Boston’s cultural institutions free of charge through this program,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “To expand this opportunity to as many young people in our community as possible, we are overjoyed to welcome all Boston school-aged children and their families to utilize Boston Family Days. Through exploration in these world-class cultural institutions, we hope to nurture curiosity and encourage lifelong learning in our city.”

Students and families will gain free admission to participating institutions on the first two Sundays of each month from January 2025 to December 2026 by showing their Program Pass, which the City will send each week before each month’s program. Due to the popularity of the program, families are encouraged to pre-register and reserve tickets online.

To participate in Boston Family Days, families must sign up directly with the City. The enrollment platform will launch later this month. Families can fill out this form to be the first to know when they can sign up. For children currently enrolled in Boston Public Schools or Boston Pre-K, they will be automatically enrolled in this program. BPS families will receive their Boston Family Days pass directly via email from BPS.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible success of the BPS Sundays pilot program expand into Boston Family Days, opening the doors to even more students and families across our city," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Access to these premier cultural institutions provides opportunities for our young people to explore, learn, and connect with the world in meaningful ways. These experiences not only enrich their education but also inspire their creativity and curiosity. We are grateful for Mayor Wu's leadership and the partnership of our cultural and philanthropic community in making Boston a place where every family feels welcome and empowered to thrive."

"As a young person, having access to local arts institutions gave me the tools to dream, create, and understand the world around me in a new way. I am incredibly proud that over the past 10 months, we have introduced so many young people to our city’s cultural institutions—many of whom had never had the chance before. Expanding this program to reach even more students and additional institutions is a crucial step to making the arts a vital part of every young person’s journey," said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts & Culture.

“The Archdiocese of Boston Catholic School's Office is excited to celebrate the success of the initial pilot program and grateful to all of the benefactors who made it possible for the expansion of the program to include students in Boston Catholic Schools and to Mayor Wu and her team for recognizing Boston's museums as a learning space for our students and their families,” said Eileen McLaughlin, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston.”

“We're grateful that this opportunity is being extended to all children and families who reside in the City, regardless of which school they attend,” said Tim Nicolette, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association. “Free access to these institutions will create experiences for children to learn, explore, be inspired and have fun. We’d like to thank Mayor Wu, her staff, funders and the cultural institutions for providing this access to children and families who may otherwise miss out on the extraordinary learning and cultural opportunities these institutions provide.”

The BPS Sundays pilot program was first launched in February. The successful first iteration of the free program saw 44,000 participants use the program and attracted many first time visitors to Boston’s cultural institutions. At the Boston Children's Museum 41% of visitors were new, and at the Institute of Contemporary Art 55% of visitors had never been before. The city’s data shows more than half of student program participants were economically disadvantaged. Students from all grade levels have taken advantage of the program, demonstrating the effectiveness in engaging a wide age range.

“The kids and I have had a wonderful time at the Children's Museum. Being able to experience this has been great,” said Kacthary Sanclemente of East Boston whose child attends kindergarten. “Going to museums can be pricey so normally my family and I never come here. Being able to do this through the BPS Sunday program has made this a possibility for my family and I to enjoy just another great place here in Boston.”

“We believe in the empathetic and creative community where all people can experience the arts. The Gardner has been a leader in lowering economic barriers; the Museum began offering free admission to Boston Public School (BPS) students in 1935. Today, we honor that history by offering free general admission to children 17 and under and teachers participating in the Museum’s Thinking Through Art (TTA) program, among other forms of free-admission. Joining the second phase of the Mayor’s initiative is a natural continuation of this legacy,” said Peggy Fogelman, Norma Jean Calderwood Director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. “Connection to art and each other is imperative now, and for our collective futures. We care deeply about ensuring access to art and look forward to joining the Mayor in welcoming our community to the Gardner Museum.”

“We are excited and honored to join with Mayor Wu in making Boston’s cultural community accessible to Boston Public School students and their families,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, President & CEO of the Museum of African American History. “The history that is all around us is as rich and diverse as the city itself. And sharing stories about people, ideas, and events that occurred in Boston’s early Black community allows visitors of every age and background to see themselves reflected in this history. This program is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to form deeper alliances with area schools and teachers and inspire even the youngest students and their families to learn, ask questions, and grow.”

"The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is pleased to join with the Mayor's office program BPS Sundays, on the first two Sundays of each month starting in January. We are grateful and excited to welcome Boston families to explore the importance of civic engagement and public service by learning about President Kennedy’s legacy,” said Alan Price, Director of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

For any questions, families can email bostonfamilydays@boston.gov.

“BPS Sundays was a highlight for our whole family. We were able to use the passes almost every first and second Sunday of the month, so much so that our children started calling it ‘museum Sundays,’” said Rebecca Ward, a West Roxbury resident with a child in K2. “As an educator, I understand the importance of exposing children to a variety of cultural experiences to learn, explore, wonder and grow. As a busy mom, it's hard to know when and how to make the time (and have the money!) to provide my children with such experiences. BPS Sundays met us right where we were. Thank you for giving our family the gift of BPS Sundays!”

“Once, a classmate organized their birthday party at the zoo for the whole class since everyone had free access. Another time at the Museum of Science, we ran into two classmates coincidentally. It is an awesome way to promote connectedness outside the classroom. And, it encouraged us to utilize these institutions more than we would have normally,” said Leigh Ann Haydon, a Fenway resident with kids in 2nd and 4th grade at the Rafael Hernandez School.

“Every student in our city deserves the chance to unlock their curiosity and passion—to pursue that ‘aha’ moment that ignites their love of science,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. “The expansion of the Boston Family Days program will spark so many more of those moments for Boston students and their families—precisely what it takes to build a global community of scientifically curious learners and doers.”

“Programs like Boston Family Days that prioritize accessibility and inclusivity at cultural institutions are invaluable for young people. The New England Aquarium is honored to continue this partnership with the City and welcome students and families throughout Boston to form a deeper connection to the ocean and the importance it has in our lives,” said Vikki N. Spruill, president and CEO of the New England Aquarium.

"Boston Children’s Museum (BCM) is thrilled to participate in the City of Boston’s expanded Boston Family Days program. We have welcomed thousands of children and their families through the BPS Sundays program. With all our many hands-on learning experiences, we know we are creating lifelong memories that make a difference in children’s lives. More than 40% of our annual visitors access the Museum through free or discounted programs, underscoring the ongoing need for affordable educational opportunities for young learners throughout the Commonwealth. We are extremely glad to see this important program expand to include all of our Boston kids," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO, Boston Children's Museum.

“The ICA’s doors are open and free to Boston youth and families all the time,” said Jill Medvedow, Ellen Matilda Poss Director of the ICA. “The museum offers free admission for youth and teens every day of the week, free museum membership through our +1 program, and a robust schedule of arts education programming. We are pleased to continue our participation in Boston Family Days with more opportunities for Boston’s families.”

“Since the launch of this wonderful program, we have welcomed more than 12,000 program guests to Franklin Park Zoo, each of whom have had the opportunity to create meaningful connections to the natural world, all while learning and creating lasting family memories,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “With the expansion of the program, we look forward to welcoming more Boston schoolchildren and their families for a day of STEM-focused learning, adventure and fun.”

“This is a remarkable program that provides an invitation for students to experience the wonder of arts and culture across our city,” said Matthew Teitelbaum, Ann and Graham Gund Director of the Museum of Fine Arts. “It’s inspiring for all of us at the MFA to see families in our galleries, discovering new worlds through art across all time periods and cultures. We look forward to expansion of the program and applaud Mayor Wu’s dedication to provide truly meaningful experiences for our community.”

This two-year program expansion is supported through a public-private partnership between the City of Boston and civic, corporate, and philanthropic partners. Supporters include Amazon, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, Barr Foundation, Bob and Michelle Atchinson, and Jim and Cathy Stone.

“With over 44,000 Boston students and family members participating in the pilot phase earlier this year, Barr is privileged to support the expansion into 2025 and 2026, for many thousands more Boston students and families to know they are welcome and to be inspired by these cultural treasures in their hometown,” said Jim Canales, President & Trustee, Barr Foundation

"At Amazon, we believe in the power of curiosity and learning, and we're proud to play a part in expanding Boston Family Days," said Jerome Smith, head of Community Engagement for New England at Amazon. "As the program grows to include all K-12 students and three more renowned institutions, we're thrilled not just to support access, but to invest in the cultural education and inspiration of Boston's children."

More information about Boston Family Days can be found here.