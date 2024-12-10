AMAX and Universidad del Bío-Bío Deploy University’s First NVIDIA DGX System to Advance AI Research

The new DGX supercomputer enhances UBB’s AI research capabilities, accelerating innovation in scientific and interdisciplinary projects.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a global leader in advanced computing solutions, today announced its collaboration with Universidad del Bío-Bío (UBB) in Chile for the successful deployment of the university's first NVIDIA DGX system. This advanced solution, part of the Fondequip EQM220137 project, aims to support a wide range of academic and scientific research initiatives, providing exceptional performance for AI, simulation, and numerical modeling.The NVIDIA DGX system processes vast datasets and executes complex computations, empowering researchers to explore new opportunities in fields such as healthcare, energy, and environmental studies. The system was installed at the Department of Industrial Engineering and is set to enhance interdisciplinary research across the university.The university named the supercomputer 'Pewma', drawing from a Mapuche term symbolizing dreams and visionary insights. This reflects the university's mission to bridge modern technology with cultural heritage, creating solutions that address global challenges while honoring local traditions.The implementation of this advanced system positions UBB as a leader among universities in technological and scientific advancements in South America. Pewma’s computational power accelerates research timelines, helps tackle more complex challenges, and supports the development of advanced AI applications. The system strengthens academic capabilities while driving collaboration between the university and industry partners.AMAX played a key role in providing the advanced compute solution, leveraging its expertise in global logistics and support for high-performance computing systems. As an DGX AI Compute Systems Elite partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, AMAX supports institutions in achieving optimized performance and efficiency for their AI and HPC workloads.AMAX deploys the latest NVIDIA DGX systems , including the DGX H200, and will soon offer DGX B200 and DGX GB200 through its global deployment services to organizations looking to advance their AI training and inference capabilities. AMAX customers can use the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform included with DGX systems to speed their AI development.This collaboration with UBB highlights AMAX’s dedication to advancing research, solving complex challenges, and achieving technological breakthroughs for organizations and academic institutions.The project underscores AMAX's commitment to empowering higher education with cutting-edge AI infrastructure and driving technological development for future generations.About AMAXFounded in 1979, AMAX is a globally recognized leader in GPU-accelerated IT infrastructure design, specializing in transforming standard IT components into comprehensive, accelerated computing solutions. AMAX serves a range of industries, including AI, cloud providers, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing. As a pioneer in advanced cooling technologies, AMAX was the first to engineer liquid-cooled HPC equipment for the semiconductor industry. With a strong global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, and offering end-to-end services that include design, manufacturing, and deployment, AMAX is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to meet the growing demands of AI and other emerging technologies. Visit amax.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.