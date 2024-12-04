Border Patrol Agents Rescue Trapped Motorist in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Sault Ste. Marie Station responded to a rollover crash, rescuing a trapped motorist inside the vehicle near Paradise, Michigan, yesterday.
A call from Chippewa County Central Dispatch requested assistance with a rollover crash with injuries. The vehicle rolled into a large ditch filled with water as the driver was trapped inside.
Due to poor road conditions from the snowfall, emergency responders were faced with difficulties responding quickly. U.S. Border Patrol agents, patrolling nearby on snowmobiles were first to arrive on scene.
Once on scene, agents entered the vehicle through a window and attempted to extract the individual. However, the victim was trapped by the steering wheel. Agents deflated the airbag and were able to hold the individual’s head out of the water to prevent the motorist from drowning. Agents worked with bystanders to secure the vehicle to a tree and used lumber to slow the vehicle from sinking further into the water.
Whitefish Township Fire Department arrived on scene and successfully worked with agents to extract the victim from the vehicle.
“I’m proud of the agents who responded quickly to this potentially tragic event and didn’t hesitate to climb into the vehicle to help the trapped motorist,” said Chief Patrol Agent John Morris. “The quick thinking and selfless actions of these agents and bystanders allowed the precious time necessary for more help to arrive.”
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.
