Maryland Fishing Report – December 4

Vincent Tucciarella holds up a nice chain pickerel he caught in Loch Raven Reservoir. Photo courtesy of Vincent Tucciarella Cold weather has settled in, and if you dress warmly and keep your feet dry, there is plenty of good fishing to be found throughout Maryland. Coastal anglers are enjoying an epic bluefin tuna bite off Ocean City and tautog at the inlet. Inland, one fish that excites cold weather anglers is the chain pickerel. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Striped Bass Management Board will meet in-person and via webinar on Monday, December 16 to consider changing 2025 management measures to increase the probability of rebuilding the stock by the 2029 deadline. The draft agenda, webinar information, and the Technical Committee Report with management options for consideration are now posted on the ASFMC website. The Commission will host an Informational Webinar on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m. to review the management options developed by the Technical Committee and provide the public with sufficient background information to inform the development and submission of public comment by December 10. Register for the webinar online, and for more information, including public comment opportunities, see the press release on the ASFMC website.

Forecast Summary: December 4 – December 10: Expect cool, windy weather to shape fishing conditions in Maryland’s waters during the second week of December. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Chesapeake Bay above Cove Point is running slightly saltier than average. In addition, there is adequate oxygen from surface to bottom throughout the Bay. Main Bay surface water temperatures have dropped to the upper 40s, with bottom waters slightly warmer and the rivers running slightly cooler. In comparison to historical Bay conditions for late November, both the main Bay and tributary water temperatures are still warmer than the long-term average. However, with the surface water temperatures in the upper 40s, bottom waters will be a few degrees warmer and provide some opportunities to catch fish at the traditional late season places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Expect average flows for Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents through Friday as a result of the new moon on December 1. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Anglers at the Conowingo Dam pool and lower Susquehanna River have adjusted their attention from striped bass to a mix of smallmouth bass, walleye, and blue catfish this week. It would appear that the striped bass have moved out into the deeper waters of the upper Bay. Most often they are found holding at depths of 30-35 feet in the main channels where the water is slightly warmer. Anglers looking for striped bass are finding a few along the deeper channel edges at the mouths of the Patapsco and Chester river, and spotty action along the main shipping channel edges in the upper Bay. A few anglers are having luck jigging when fish can be spotted on depth finders. Most, however, are trolling with umbrella rigs with heavy inline weights to get down to where the fish are holding at 30 feet or more. Medium bucktails and skirted jig heads in white or chartreuse are being used as trailers. Trolling can be a good option during the cold weather if you’re on a boat with a cabin to get out of the cold, and it is also a good way to cover a lot of water when the fish are spread thin. Fishing for blue catfish is excellent at the mouths of several of the region’s tidal rivers. The lower Susquehanna River and the Chester River above Chestertown are standouts. The catfish tend to be holding deeper as the water cools. Fresh cut bait, a sliding sinker rig, and a 10/0 circle hook are good medicine for the blue catfish. White perch can now be found in the deeper waters of the upper Bay, often near the mouths of the major tidal rivers. The Patapsco, Gunpowder, and Chester rivers are just a few worth mentioning. The white perch are holding close to the bottom in 35 feet of water or more. Jigging with metal jigs with a small soft plastic tied in above is the best way to target them, especially the larger white perch.

Middle Bay

White perch, photo by Rich Watts. Anglers are finding some jigging action at the deeper waters of the rock piles and behind the concrete bridge span abutments, as striped bass and white perch hug the bottom. The striped bass are starting to stack up close to the bottom to pass the winter months. They’ll show up on depth finders and jigging is the best way to get to them. As water temperatures dip into the mid-40s they will hug the bottom; some will bite, and others will not be interested. Soft plastic jigs and metal will work for the striped bass and heavy but small metal jigs are the ticket for the large white perch that are usually holding at the rock piles. Although anglers are finding suspended striped bass holding close to the bottom at 30 feet and deeper along the edges of the shipping channel, trolling with umbrella rigs is catching most of the fish being reported. The edges of the shipping channel from Thomas Point to Breezy Point have been productive as well as the eastern side of the shipping channel from Bloody Point Light to the CP Buoy below the mouth of the Choptank. Water temperatures in the middle Bay region are now in the upper to low 40s in the lower sections of the region’s tidal rivers. The striped bass are hugging close to the bottom looking for slightly warmer waters. When concentrations of striped bass can be located on depth finders, jigging can be a fun light tackle option. Skirted soft plastic jigs or metal jigs are the most popular options. Trolling with umbrella rigs and heavy inline weights are the popular way to get down to where the striped bass are holding and a great way to cover channel edges when the striped bass may be sparse. White or chartreuse bucktails or skirted jig heads dressed with a sassy shad or twistertail are popular trailers. Protection from cold air temperatures is another benefit that can’t be overlooked at this time of the year. Many anglers are returning home with wind-burned faces after a day out on the Bay. White perch are offering fishing options this week in the deeper Bay waters. In most cases the white perch are holding in 35 feet or more, and they are hugging the bottom to find warmer water. Jigging with metal jigs is the best way to target the larger white perch. The deeper waters off Kent Island at the Brickhouse Bar and deep areas off Matapeake and the Choptank have been productive locations. There is some blue catfish action in the deeper waters of the Choptank River from the Dover Bridge to the town of Denton and the lower Tuckahoe Creek. Fresh cut menhaden or gizzard shad are popular baits, but chicken liver can be a good option. Circle hooks on a sliding sinker rig are an excellent bottom rig choice.

Lower Bay

Steven Evans holds up a big Potomac River blue catfish. Photo courtesy of Steven Evans Anglers in the lower Bay continue to pursue striped bass and even a few puppy drum. The lower Potomac River has been a very popular area to look for striped bass along some of the deeper and steeper channel edges. When fish can be spotted on depth finders, they are usually holding deep close to the bottom at depths of 30 feet or more. Jigging will always be a fun and popular light-tackle way to fish for suspended striped bass when concentrations of them warrant attention. The edges of the main shipping channel in the bay near Cedar Point, Cove Point and the eastern side of the channel from Buoy 76 to Buoy 72 are good places to look for striped bass. Jigging with medium sized soft plastic jigs and metal jigs are popular choices. Trolling is a very popular way to work the region’s channel edges this week. Using umbrella rigs behind heavy inline weights is the best way to get down to the depths of 30 feet or more where the striped bass are holding close to the bottom. Bucktails and skirted jig heads dressed with sassy shads or twistertails in white or chartreuse are favored trailers. White perch are now holding in water depths of 35 feet or more in the lower Potomac, the mouth of the Patuxent, and Tangier Sound. They prefer to hold close to the bottom over oyster bars or similar hard bottom. Jigging with metal jigs is the best way to target the larger white perch. As one can imagine, the tidal Potomac, Patuxent and Nanticoke rivers are holding large numbers of blue catfish. At this time of the year the stretch of the Potomac from the Route 301 Bridge to the Wilson Bridge offer excellent fishing opportunities. The Patuxent River from Benedict to Jug Bay is a good place to fish as well as the Sharptown area on the Nanticoke River. In most cases the blue catfish will be found in the channels.

Freshwater Fishing

The weather has been chilly out at Deep Creek Lake, but the lake is still open, and anglers are enjoying good fishing for a mix of species. Walleye can be found near deep structure and steep rocky edges, working small diving jerkbaits and crankbaits are good choices to target them. Smallmouth bass can be found on rocky points and mid-depth structure in the form of sunken wood or boulders. Small crankbaits, hair jigs and soft craw jigs are lures of choice. Northern pike are cruising outside of coves and chain pickerel are holding near shoreline sunken wood. The upper Potomac River is experiencing low flows this week and water temperatures are in the middle 40’s currently. Fishing for walleye and smallmouth bass is good, but long casts with light line and stealthy approaches are necessary for success. Many are having good luck fishing with live minnows for the walleye, others are having good luck with swim baits, small crankbaits and grubs. Smallmouth bass will strike the same lure in addition to tubes. Freshwater fish are responding to the change in water temperatures in various ways. Largemouth bass can still be found in transition areas between shallow waters and deeper areas. Baitfish and crayfish continue their exodus from the shallows and head for deeper cover and largemouth bass are waiting. Soon largemouth bass will also be retreating to deeper waters where they will hold near steep drop-offs and any structure they can find, usually in the form of sunken wood. Small crankbaits, spinnerbaits, grubs and hair jigs are good choices for fishing in the transition areas. Cooler water temperatures and disappearing grass beds set the stage for chain pickerel fishing. They are always eager to entertain anglers with their aggressive attacks. Most often they just can’t help themselves, they never seem to look twice at anything that looks like a meal. They are an ambush predator, lurking from a position near sunken wood or similar structure. They can be found in tidal and nontidal waters and provide a lot of fun fishing for anglers during the colder months. Anglers should take care with the lures they use; remove those treble hooks and replace them with inline single hooks. Chain pickerel have a habit of engulfing lures and often get hooks stuck in their gill rakers. Chain pickerel are too much fun to be caught just once. Spinners, spoons, swimbaits, and jerkbaits are all good lure choices and nothing beats a large live minnow.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Tautog, photo by Dave Taylor Surf anglers patiently wait for any indication that some portion of the southerly fall migration of striped bass will arrive. There continues to be some striped bass action inside the Ocean City inlet where anglers casting soft plastic jigs are catching striped bass in the inlet and the Route 90 Bridge. As usual most fail to meet the 28-inch minimum but some do, and they all provide fun fishing. Fishing for tautog at the inlet and Route 50 Bridge area has been very good and anglers are enjoying the action and a good portion of the fish being caught exceed the 16-inch minimum length. Sand fleas and pieces of green crab are two of the most popular baits to be used near jetty rock, bulkheads, and piers. When weather and wind conditions allow, anglers headed out to the offshore wreck and reef sites are enjoying excellent fishing for black sea bass with limits not being uncommon. The biggest and most exciting news outside the Ocean City Inlet is the epic bluefin tuna bite. Anglers are catching medium sized bluefins within 10 miles of the inlet. It is not known how long the southerly migration of these amazing fish off Ocean City will last so don’t miss it.

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of something that is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” – John Buchan (1875-1940)

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.

This report is now available on your Amazon Echo device — just ask Alexa to “open Maryland Fishing Report.”