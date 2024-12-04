Lottery Announces 10 Scratch Games Ending

More than $1 Million Available in Lottery’s 2nd Chance Drawing

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced today the official end date for ten scratch-off games with more than $1 million in 2nd Chance promotional drawing prizes.

Players can register to enter their eligible non-winning scratch-off tickets for these 2nd Chance promotional drawings by visiting the mslottery.com website and clicking on the 2nd Chance tab for a chance to win the last top prize in that game.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

*Game #73 – $10 Power 10X with a top prize of $200,000

*Game #80 – $3 Bingo with a top prize of $30,000

*Game #98 – $5 Triple 777 with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #126– $5 $100,000 Jackpot with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #133 – $5 Double Diamonds with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #134 – $10 Jumbo Bucks with a top prize of $200,000

*Game #140 – $5 Blackout Bingo with a top prize of $75,000

*Game #142 – $5 Silver 7s with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #163 – $2 20X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #164 – $5 50X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $100,000

Players have until Sunday, April 6, 2025, to redeem valid prizes for these games and enter their non-winning tickets for the 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. For further details, visit the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website (https://www.mslottery.com/2nd-chance/ ). Winners will be contacted by certified letter.

Jackpot Update

The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to climb. Friday’s jackpot is $579 million, with a cash value of $276.6 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has been hit three times in 2024, the last time being Sept. 10 on a ticket purchased in Texas. Lotto America’s jackpot for tonight, Dec. 4, is $16.28 million with a cash value of $7.7 million, while Powerball’s is $240 million with a cash value of $113.6 million. One player matched all five numbers to win last night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $488,449.37. The winning draw ticket was purchased at MM Food Mart in Jackson. The jackpot for tonight has reset to $50,000. All jackpots and cash values are estimates based on sales.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The second drawing will take place this Thursday, Dec. 5. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for the next Bonus Promotion drawing occurring Thursday, Dec. 19.

Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

###