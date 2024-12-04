FWC encourages public to report fish kills or abnormalities to support critical research
For nearly 30 years, researchers at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute have been monitoring fish disease and fish kills across Florida, receiving around 2,000 reports of fish kills and other aquatic animal health incidents annually. These public reports are vital for understanding the causes, patterns, and occurrences of fish kills and fish diseases in Florida waters. They also enable FWC to collaborate with other agencies and research partners and coordinate effective responses to these events.
In November 2023, FWC and its partners received initial reports of abnormal fish behavior (spinning) and small-scale fish mortalities in the Lower Florida Keys, reports continued to come in with numbers peaking in May before trailing off to very low levels. Ultimately, over 80 species were reportedly affected throughout the Keys. Public reports to FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline are critical in locating, monitoring and understanding the extent of this spinning event. Data collected is now being used for ongoing research to investigate its cause and guide response activities if the behavior is observed again this winter.
The public can make reports about a fish kill, diseased fish or a fish with other abnormalities to the Fish Kill Hotline. You can:
When making a report, please include:
- The location of the event (nearest street address or GPS coordinates, if possible).
- The date and time when you first noticed the problem.
- Approximately how many fish of which species are affected.
- A description of what’s wrong with the fish (e.g., dead, swimming abnormally, covered with red spots, gulping at the surface, etc.)
- If you notice anything else that might help, such water that is discolored or has an odor, an oily sheen on the surface, other fish and wildlife in the area behaving abnormally, people experiencing signs of respiratory irritation such as coughing.
- Your contact information (phone number or email) so FWC can follow up if needed.
