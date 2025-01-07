Work Hard Dress Right Adds Sizzle to Culinary Workshop with Custom Uniform Solutions

Chef Leite shared her expertise in Brazilian gastronomy with her Newark students, here proudly wearing custom-embroidered chef coats sourced and emroidered by Work Hard Dress Right.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mantena Global Care proudly hosted a transformative culinary workshop on November 26, featuring internationally renowned Brazilian Chef Morena Leite. This special event, designed to inspire and educate aspiring culinary professionals, was uniquely supported by Work Hard Dress Right ( WHDR ), showcasing a dynamic partnership focused on community empowerment and skill development.The three-hour workshop at Mantena’s Newark headquarters brought participants together to learn from Chef Leite’s expertise in Brazilian gastronomy and her commitment to promoting culture through cuisine. WHDR played a pivotal role in the event, providing custom-embroidered chef coats for the chef and all workshop participants. The coats featured the logos of Mantena, Chef Morena Leite, and WHDR, symbolizing the collaborative spirit behind the event.“This workshop was a remarkable success,” said Rodrigo De Godoi, President of Mantena Global Care. “Chef Leite’s passion and expertise inspired every participant, and Work Hard Dress Right’s support elevated the professionalism of the event. Together, we created an experience that truly embodies the power of education and community collaboration.”Mantena Global Care, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting low-income families and promoting cultural integration, expressed gratitude for its partnership with WHDR. “Their contribution to this workshop highlights the value of partnerships that align with our mission,” Mr. De Godoi continued. “We look forward to continuing this relationship to bring more impactful programs to the Newark community.”Helder Guedes, Manager at WHDR, praised Mantena’s work, stating, “Mantena Global Care is a cornerstone of support for the Newark community, and we are proud to collaborate with such a meaningful organization. By providing custom workwear for this chef’s workshop, as we do for so many professions, we were able to showcase our capabilities while supporting a program that truly makes a difference.”Chef Morena Leite, who is celebrated worldwide for her Brazilian cuisine and commitment to giving back, has pledged to return annually to lead additional workshops. WHDR has also committed to supporting future Mantena programs with high-quality chefwear and branded uniforms.This partnership between Mantena Global Care and WHDR exemplifies how businesses and nonprofits can unite to empower communities, inspire individuals, and foster collaboration.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company, is a leading provider of high-quality workwear, with locations in New Haven, CT, and Newark, NJ. As part of the Feury Image Group, WHDR supplies durable, stylish workwear designed to meet the needs of professionals in various industries, from construction to healthcare.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group combines managed uniform programs, print & installation services, and custom kits & promotional items to help businesses amplify their brand presence. Its family of solutions ensures cohesive team presentation, memorable visual communications, and engaging, tangible brand touchpoints that leave lasting impressions.Mantena Global CareMantena Global Car is a nonprofit organization offering various services that facilitate integration with American society, stimulating a sense of community and promoting the appreciation of native and local culture. Focusing on the areas of health, education, community and cultural services, and through the support of volunteers and donors.Chef Morena LeiteMorena Leite is a Brazilian chef recognized for mixing French techniques with typical Brazilian ingredients. She has authored several books and has owned and operated several restaurants.

