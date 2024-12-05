Accelerator Media Launches Ignition Sequence, New Podcast Series to Spark Curiosity in Science, Technology, and Culture

Ignition Sequence, A Video Podcast Hosted by Emmy-award Winning Producer, Director, Radio/Television Host, John Murphy & Aisha Lawrey, AAAS IF/THEN Ambassador

Our mission is to create content to spark curiosity and inspire people to take action to build a better future. Ignition Sequence is for people who dream of solving the world’s toughest challenges” — Rick Coyle, Founder & CEO, Accelerator Media

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerator Media , a nonprofit educational media organization dedicated to producing and distributing trusted, high-quality content that sparks curiosity and inspires a lifelong pursuit of knowledge, today announced the launch of a new video podcast: Ignition Sequence Hosted by Emmy-award winning producer, director, radio and television host, John Murphy, and Aisha Lawrey, AAAS IF/THEN Ambassador, Ignition Sequence features captivating conversations with leading experts, thinkers, and explorers at the intersection of science, technology, and culture, sparking curiosity and critical thinking around the mysteries and challenges of our world.Current episodes include:- Extreme Resilience with Jacob Hendrickson: A riveting account of one man’s 336-day solo row across the Pacific, uncovering the mental and physical resilience behind record-breaking exploration.- Ancient Atmospheres with Dr. Mark Harrison: A reimagined view of Earth’s early days, challenging long-held beliefs about the Hadean Eon and the planet’s first traces of water.- Life’s Beginnings with Dr. Minik Rosing: An exploration of how early microorganisms shaped Earth’s atmosphere, offering insights into the origin of life and climate balance.- Paleoecology and Ice Age Mysteries with Dr. Emily Lindsey: A journey into the La Brea Tar Pits, revealing the secrets of Ice Age ecosystems and the impact of climate on biodiversity.- Astrobiology and the Quest for Life with Dr. Lynn Rothschild: A fascinating discussion on synthetic biology, life in extreme environments, and the search for life beyond Earth.- Ancient Civilizations and New Discoveries with Dr. Ivan Šprajc: A journey through the jungles of Mesoamerica, uncovering lost cities and the Maya’s cosmic knowledge.- Underwater Innovation with Randy Brandenburg of Proteus: A look at the future of marine science with an innovative underwater research habitat designed to deepen our understanding of ocean ecosystems.Rick Coyle, Founder of Accelerator Media, shared his vision for Ignition Sequence: “Our mission is to create content that sparks curiosity and inspires people to take action toward building a better future. With Ignition Sequence, we want to reach people who dream of solving the world’s toughest challenges and exploring the possibilities ahead. Partnering with John and Aisha has been amazing—they bring such a natural curiosity and engaging energy that makes every episode not just informative, but genuinely inspiring and fun.”Ignition Sequence is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube . For more information, or to subscribe, visit https://acceleratormedia.org/podcasts/ About Ignition Sequence's Hosts:In addition to hosting successful morning radio shows in Seattle, Washington D.C., Portland, San Diego and Los Angeles, Murphy has produced and directed original documentary content for HBO, A+E, Discovery, SyFy and Starz. He wrote and produced the CBS series Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca and has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Special Class Series as producer and Outstanding Writing for Special Class Series. He currently serves as Supervising Producer for Hearst Media and NBC's "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild."Aisha Lawrey, AAAS IF/THEN Ambassador and Head of Global Education Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS), brings more than 20 years of experience in STEM education and outreach. She has led transformative initiatives at organizations like the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). Aisha holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration from Rutgers University, inspiring future innovators with her expertise and dedication.About Accelerator MediaAccelerator Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational media organization dedicated to producing and distributing trusted, high-quality educational media to bridge the gap between complex ideas and accessible learning. Accelerator Media’s mission is to inform, inspire, and motivate audiences to think critically, learn continuously, and contribute meaningfully to a better world. https://acceleratormedia.org

Ignition Sequence Podcast Trailer

