Accelerator Media Announces Board of Directors and Officers and Production of STEM Pathways Video Series
New nonprofit educational media organization’s mission is to fuel interest in STEM careers through cutting-edge digital content
Accelerator Media's STEM Pathways series will inspire a new generation of pioneers in STEM who will have a profound and lasting impact as they address the world's biggest global challenges.”GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerator Media, a new 501c3 nonprofit educational media organization, today announced its board of directors and officers and the production launch of its first video series, STEM Pathways.
— Rick Coyle, Founder & CEO
Accelerator Media’s officers include:
• Founder and CEO: Rick Coyle, Global communications professional and digital content expert with more than 20 years of experience developing content for a wide range of stakeholders in technology, education, healthcare communications and network television production
• Chair: Vanessa Nigro Silingardi, International governance executive with a focus on sustainable innovation, new technologies, and circular economy across diverse sectors
• Vice Chair: Jennifer McClure, Former CEO, corporate and nonprofit executive with experience in media, communications, technology and information services
• Secretary: Tom Loftus, Entertainment business and legal affairs executive and lawyer
• Treasurer: Jennifer Carton, Digital strategist and global data product executive with deep experience in the media measurement industry
Accelerator Media’s Board of Directors include:
• Raheek Ador, Global fundraising and resource mobilization expert
• Andrea Biancini, Education sector specialist
• Geoff Linsell, Brand and strategy specialist
• Marwa Mabrouk, Entrepreneur and technology product leader
"Our directors and officers are an impressive and accomplished group of experts from around the globe. They bring a diverse set of expertise across education, digital communications, marketing, media, technology, law, business and nonprofit leadership," said Rick Coyle, Founder and CEO, Accelerator Media. "I am thrilled and honored that they have joined us to build this organization.”
”Accelerator Media is a visionary educational media organization dedicated to addressing the critical need for STEM education in today's world,” added Vanessa Nigro Silingardi, newly elected Chair of Accelerator Media. “Our mission is to fuel curiosity and inspire discovery by providing information and resources to students, professionals, and lifelong learners. I am excited and honored to serve in this role in support of this important mission.”
Accelerator Media also announced the production launch of its first video series, STEM Pathways, featuring STEM leaders from world class organizations. The pilot episode will be filmed at the prestigious National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. This episode will explore cutting-edge advancements in fusion ignition, photon science, and high energy density physics, providing an unparalleled educational experience. Hosted by Dr. Femi Oluwafemi, this episode will take viewers behind the scenes of this world-class research facility, highlighting the scientists, engineers, and skilled trades workers who are at the forefront of advancing scientific understanding of fusion ignition, which could lead to a new source of sustainable energy.
"We're in the midst of a transformative era, where the work being done in STEM today will have a profound and lasting impact on the world of tomorrow. As we look to the future, I'm excited to showcase how innovation is being driven by talented individuals and organizations that are truly making a difference. The STEM Pathways series will inspire a new generation of pioneers in STEM by shining a light on these superheroes and the critical work they're doing to address the global challenges we face," stated Coyle.
About STEM Pathways
Through interviews, engaging animation, and generative AI, and featuring interviews with STEM leaders from world class organizations, Accelerator Media’s STEM Pathways video series inspires students to explore exciting careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. This innovative series is designed to spark curiosity, ignite discovery, and illustrate the path to rewarding STEM careers by featuring professionals whose work contributes to solving global challenges, ensuring a brighter future for humanity. https://acceleratormedia.org/projects/
About Accelerator Media
Accelerator Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational media organization focused on producing and distributing content and information that stimulates curiosity about STEM fields for students, professionals, and life-long learners. Through the creation of innovative digital content, Accelerator Media aims to spark imagination and creativity, driving the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem-solvers to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. As a vital link in the global STEM ecosystem, Accelerator Media connects learners with education and workforce resources, empowering individuals to realize their full potential. https://acceleratormedia.org
