Maine Announces State Delegates for 63rd Annual United States Senate Youth Program 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the selection of Maine’s delegates for the 63rd annual prestigious United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). On Monday, December 2, two exceptional Maine students, Sam Drummey and Emmett Appell, were recognized at their schools for their outstanding leadership, academic achievements, and community involvement. They will represent Maine in Washington, D.C. in March of 2025 for an immersive week-long program, designed to deepen students’ understanding of the U.S. government and inspire future leaders.

Sam Drummey is a senior at Thornton Academy. He serves as the Student Body’s Vice President and is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and equal rights. Sam is deeply involved in his community, serving on the City of Biddeford’s Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee and the Biddeford Sustainability Commission. He has earned top academic honors, including awards in Honors Sophomore English, AP Human Geography, Honors Blind Eye of History, and nine other courses. Outside of the classroom, Sam actively volunteers with Maine Youth Action Network, MaineTransNet, and GrowSmart Maine. He is also a member of several school organizations, including the Student Council, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, Model UN, and the Speech Team. Sam’s future career aspirations focus on ensuring equal rights for all, protecting the environment, and working toward a renewable energy transition. His goal is to mitigate the negative impacts of environmental changes on vulnerable populations, while expanding access to vital services like housing and health care.

Sarah Stanley, York County Regional Representative, Senator Angus King; Pamela Buck, State Office Representative, Senator Susan Collins; Delilah Poupore, Sam’s mother; Sam Drummey; Jonathan Drummey, Sam’s father; Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, Maine Department of Education; Vanessa Diaz Gaumond, Youth Programs Coordinator, Maine Department of the Secretary of State

Emmett Appell is a senior at Erskine Academy. He is a dynamic leader with a passion for both public service and STEM. He is President of the Student Council and Environmental Club, Co-Founder of the Math Team, and Vice President of the International Outreach Coalition. Emmett is also the First Chair Saxophonist in the Jazz Band and the Captain of the Soccer Team. His academic excellence has earned him the Rensselaer Medal and the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, along with competitive research positions at MDI Biological Laboratory, the Keller BLOOM Program at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, and Colby College’s Professor Dasan Thamattoor’s lab. Emmett’s leadership extends to volunteering as Chief of Staff at Dirigo State and as a Rural Youth Activist at JustMe for JustUS. His passion for public service began early, inspired by attending selectboard meetings with his father and witnessing the impact of local government. Emmett plans to pursue a liberal arts education in college to continue his work in policy and STEM, with a long-term goal of becoming a congressman.

From left to right: Kathy Finnemore, Constituent Services Representative, Senator Susan Collins; Karen Fox, Constituent Services Representative, Senator Angus King; Emmett Appel; Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, Maine Department of Education; Vanessa Diaz Gaumond, Youth Programs Coordinator, Maine Department of the Secretary of State

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding students who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to community service, and a deep commitment to learning,” Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer for the Maine Department of Education, said. “Both Sam and Emmett embody the values of the United States Senate Youth Program, and we are confident that they will bring their passion for public service and civic engagement to Washington, D.C., as they represent Maine at the national level.”

Members of both Senator Susan Collins’ office and Senator Angus King’s office, as well as representatives from the Maine Secretary of State’s office, were present during Monday’s announcement, underscoring the importance of fostering civic engagement and leadership in Maine’s young people.

The USSYP, established by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962, offers a unique opportunity for young leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the federal government and meet with U.S. senators, government officials, and political leaders. In addition to the immersive experience, each delegate will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

For more information about the United States Senate Youth Program, please click here.