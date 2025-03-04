Ashbery Publishing Expands Book Publishing Services to Empower Authors From Ghostwriting to Marketing

Ashbery Publishing has announced the expansion of its wide range of book publishing services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashbery Publishing has announced the expansion of its wide range of book publishing services . Catering to writers at every stage of their journey, the company offers end-to-end solutions, including ghostwriting, editing, cover design, audiobook production, marketing, and publishing on major platforms such as Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Lulu, and Ingram Spark.Authors often encounter significant challenges, from writing their manuscripts to steering the complexities of publishing platforms. Ashbery Publishing simplifies the process by providing all the essential book publishing services under one roof. With over six years of industry experience, the company has become a trusted choice among authors seeking professional guidance and support.An Efficient Approach to Book PublishingAshbery Publishing’s suite of book publishing services is designed to address the unique needs of authors, regardless of their level of experience or the genre of their work.Ghostwriting Services: Professional writers collaborate with clients to produce engaging and well-written manuscripts across all genres, including fiction, memoirs, self-help, and children’s books.Editing and Proofreading: Manuscripts undergo detailed review to ensure they are polished, error-free, and ready for publication. From structural editing to detailed line edits, the team focuses on enhancing clarity and coherence.Custom Book Cover Design: Recognizing the importance of first impressions, Ashbery Publishing provides bespoke cover designs and illustrations personalized to reflect the book’s theme and appeal to its target audience.Audiobook Production: With the rise of audiobook popularity, the company assists authors extend their reach by converting written books into high-quality audiobooks, complete with professional narration and sound editing.Publishing and Distribution: Ashbery Publishing handles all technical aspects of publishing, ensuring manuscripts meet the formatting requirements of print and digital platforms. The company also assists with distribution to major retailers, making books accessible to a global audience.Marketing Strategies: Customized book marketing plans help authors connect with readers through social media campaigns, email outreach, press releases, and other promotional efforts.Empowering Authors Through Simplified ProcessesAshbery Publishing’s comprehensive approach not only saves time and effort but also ensures that authors receive professional support at every step. The company’s services are designed to meet the specific goals and preferences of each client, whether they are first-time writers or professional authors.24/7 Support: Authors have access to round-the-clock assistance, ensuring their questions and concerns are addressed promptly.Unlimited Revisions: Ashbery Publishing is committed to achieving client satisfaction, offering unlimited revisions to guarantee the final product meets the author’s vision.Affordable Pricing and Discounts: Competitive pricing and special discounts, including seasonal offers and first-time client promotions, make professional publishing accessible to a wide audience.Cross-Genre Expertise: From romance and fantasy to memoirs and business guides, the team has experience working across a diverse range of genres.Transparent Processes: Authors are kept informed at every stage, with no hidden fees or unexpected surprises.Addressing Industry ChallengesIn recent years, self-publishing has become an increasingly popular option for writers looking to retain creative control over their work. However, this trend has also highlighted the challenges authors face, including the technical complexities of formatting, the need for effective marketing strategies, and the growing competition in the publishing marketplace.Ashbery Publishing’s services are designed to bridge these gaps. By providing professional expertise and personalized support, the company helps authors overcome obstacles and achieve their publishing goals.A Commitment to Quality and CreativityEvery clients’ projects undertaken by Ashbery Publishing are treated with care and professionalism. From capturing an author’s unique voice in a ghostwritten manuscript to designing a visually stunning book cover, the team is dedicated to delivering results that exceed expectations.About Ashbery PublishingAshbery Publishing is a full-service publishing company specializing in providing writers with the tools and expertise needed to bring their books to life. With over six years of experience in the industry, the company offers a wide range of services, including writing, editing, designing, marketing, and publishing. Ashbery Publishing is committed to making the publishing process accessible, efficient, and rewarding for authors worldwide.For more information, visit www.ashberypublishing.com or contact the team directly.

