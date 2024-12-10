City of White House, TN, Embraces OpenGov Procurement for Smarter, Faster Processes

WHITE HOUSE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing growing inefficiencies from manual processes, the City of White House, Tennessee, turned to OpenGov to modernize its procurement operations. With a need to simplify scoring, save time on solicitation creation, and standardize contract management, White House identified OpenGov as the right partner to help them achieve greater efficiency and compliance.The City of White House is thriving, with rising bids reflecting its expanding infrastructure needs. Yet decentralized workflows and a lack of standardized tools meant department heads were spending 6-8 hours on solicitations with no standardized library to choose from instead of focusing on strategic projects. OpenGov Procurement was selected for its intuitive platform, which offers automation in scoring, a shared library for solicitations, and streamlined contract oversight—all tailored for the needs of growing communities like White House.With OpenGov Procurement, White House is ready to transform how it manages procurement. The City anticipates significant time savings by automating evaluations and leveraging standardized templates, allowing staff to focus on delivering critical projects like new roadways and a public library. By fostering vendor participation through user-friendly tools, the City expects to enhance competition, secure better rates, and achieve long-term operational success.The City of White House joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

