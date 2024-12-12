GoCo Celebrates 2024: A Year of Innovation, Expansion, and Excellence in HR Tech

In 2024, GoCo delivered transformative innovations, tailored HR solutions, and award-winning service, solidifying its leadership in HR tech for SMBs.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2024 draws to a close, GoCo.io, a leading provider of modern HR, benefits, and payroll solutions, reflects on a transformative year of innovation, growth, and accolades. From groundbreaking product launches to industry recognition, 2024 has solidified GoCo’s position as the go-to platform for small to mid-sized businesses seeking to streamline HR and payroll processes while fostering employee engagement and global scalability.

New Packages to Meet Every Business Need

In 2024, GoCo introduced three new packages—Core, Growth, and Ultimate—to meet the unique needs of businesses at every stage.

Core Package: Ideal for small businesses streamlining essential HR functions, Core includes features like time off management, onboarding, and reporting to simplify day-to-day operations.

Growth Package: Designed for growing companies, Growth adds advanced tools like AI Knowledge Base, expense management, and compliance solutions, alongside Magic Flows to automate workflows and reduce manual effort.

Ultimate Package: For businesses prioritizing employee engagement, Ultimate offers performance management and goal tracking, team surveys, and unlimited Magic Flows to help foster retention and alignment with company objectives.

These packages ensure flexibility, scalability, and dedicated support for businesses looking to optimize their HR processes.

Transformative Product Innovations

This year, GoCo unveiled a suite of cutting-edge features designed to empower HR teams and businesses worldwide, including:

1. Expense Management with AI Receipt Scanner

Managing expense reimbursements is easier than ever with GoCo’s new Expense Management feature. HR teams can create custom policies with rules for specific expense types, while employees use the AI receipt scanner to upload up to 10 receipts at a time to populate the request automatically. This feature ensures faster processing, reduced errors, and fewer administrative headaches for HR teams and employees alike.

2. Remote Global Payroll Integration

GoCo’s seamless integration with Remote revolutionizes global payroll and HR management for distributed teams. Businesses can now effortlessly hire, pay, and manage talent across borders while providing a unified, centralized experience for the whole company.

3. Performance Goal Tracking

GoCo’s new Goal Tracking feature replaces chaotic spreadsheets with an intuitive solution for setting, managing, and aligning goals. Employees can easily define their goals, while managers gain real-time visibility into progress, fostering accountability and ensuring alignment with business objectives. Integrated with GoCo’s Performance Management, this feature empowers teams to stay on track and make data-driven decisions that support overall company goals.

4. AI-Driven Performance Summaries

A game-changer for performance reviews, GoCo incorporated AI inside performance reviews to generate comprehensive summaries of performance data like previous reviews, goals, and employment history. These insights provide managers with actionable information at their fingertips, enhancing decision-making and fostering better employee development.

5. Labor Allocation

The new Labor Allocation feature brings precision to payroll management, allowing businesses to allocate hours across departments, cost centers, and projects, ensuring financial accuracy and supporting strategic decision-making.

Industry Recognition and Commitment to Client Success

In 2024, GoCo earned widespread recognition for its dedication to innovation and exceptional service. The company was honored as the 2024 HR Tech Award Winner for Best Small Business-Focused Solution in Core HR and Workforce Management by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. GoCo was also named among the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024 by The Software Report and received accolades for customer service excellence, including a Bronze award for Customer Service Department of the Year at the Stevie® Awards and a finalist spot for Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group.

GoCo’s Customer Success Team played a pivotal role in achieving these milestones, launching a new Learning Management System for client training this Fall. The team also delivered more than 60 payroll training resources, enhancing client education and ensuring seamless onboarding. Achieving metrics like 92.22% first-response SLA and an impressive 83.87% CSAT Score–well above industry standards, GoCo demonstrated its commitment to providing a personalized, U.S.-based support experience that sets it apart in the HR tech space.

Looking Ahead

“Our mission at GoCo has always been to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams,” said Nir Leibovich, Co-Founder and CEO of GoCo. “2024 has been a milestone year, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar in HR technology and customer success as we move into 2025.”

About GoCo:

GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution designed to streamline HR processes and data management. Rated “Best Support,” “Fastest Implementation,” and “Most Likely to Recommend” by G2, GoCo offers comprehensive features including hiring and onboarding, workforce management, benefits administration, payroll, and more. With a dedicated support team, GoCo ensures a smooth and successful HR experience from implementation and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.