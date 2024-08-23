GoCo Launches Summer 2024 Update, Enhancing HR Operations with Powerful Talent Management and Global Capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCo.io, the leading provider of modern HR, benefits, and payroll solutions, is excited to announce its Summer 2024 product update, packed with powerful new features and integrations.

This release focuses on enhancing talent management, streamlining global workforce operations, and improving overall efficiency for HR teams. From innovative goal tracking and AI-driven performance reviews to seamless global payroll integration and advanced reporting tools, GoCo’s latest enhancements are designed to empower managers, optimize workflows, and drive smarter business decisions.

1. Improve Your Talent Management

- Goal Tracking Made Easy: Eliminate the chaos of spreadsheets with GoCo’s new Goal Tracking feature. Both managers and employees can now effortlessly set, track, and align individual goals within GoCo, promoting accountability and engagement. Real-time visibility into progress ensures that team objectives stay aligned with broader business goals.

- AI-Powered Review Summaries: Revolutionize your performance review process with AI-driven summaries that consolidate past reviews, employment details, and goals into one comprehensive view. This feature not only saves time but also enhances decision-making by providing actionable insights at your fingertips.

2. Manage a Global Workforce

- Seamless Remote Global Payroll Integration: Expanding internationally? GoCo’s integration with Remote makes global payroll and HR management simple. This partnership eliminates double data entry by syncing new hire data directly with Remote, streamlining global payroll, EOR services, and contractor management. Employees also benefit by accessing Remote paystubs directly through their GoCo profiles.

- Enhanced Remote Worker Support: As remote work becomes the norm, GoCo’s latest functionality allows HR teams to create and manage work locations for geographically dispersed employees, ensuring accurate records and streamlined operations.

3. Improve Efficiency and HR Processes

- Enhanced Slack Integration: Stay connected with GoCo’s upgraded Slack integration. Managers can now approve expenses directly in Slack with one click, while team surveys are highlighted through notifications and reminders, boosting participation rates. This feature makes managing team communications smoother and more efficient.

- Reports V4: Our newly revamped report builder takes data analysis to the next level. Create and customize reports with ease, giving you deeper insights into your HR metrics and helping drive informed business decisions.

- Bulk Timesheet Downloads: Save time by downloading and printing timesheets for your entire team in one go. This feature is designed to enhance efficiency, especially for organizations managing large teams.

- ADP Workforce Now Integration Updates: The latest updates to our ADP WFN integration ensure seamless bi-directional data flow, reducing manual entry and improving the accuracy of payroll and HR data.

These new features reaffirm GoCo’s commitment to leading innovation in HR technology, empowering small and mid-sized businesses to efficiently manage their teams and scale on a global level. From optimizing goal tracking and streamlining performance reviews to simplifying global payroll management, GoCo continues to provide HR teams with powerful tools designed to drive growth, enhance productivity, and foster a thriving workplace.

“These updates are a testament to GoCo’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. We’re excited to deliver features that not only enhance the HR experience but also empower businesses to manage their global workforces with confidence,” said Co-Founder and CEO Nir Leibovich. “At GoCo, our goal is to simplify complex processes so that our clients can focus on what truly matters—their people.”

To learn more about the release, visit www.goco.io/blog/summer-release-2024

About GoCo:

Named 2024 HR Tech Award Winner in Core HR and Workforce Management for Best Small Business-Focused Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, GoCo brings HR data to life and gives clients the tools to customize workflows for any HR process, policy, or checklist.

GoCo was named a 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award Finalist for Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group and received the bronze award for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service. With GoCo, you get a dedicated support team that sets you up for success and stays with you after implementation.

From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo has everything you need to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. Our mission at GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams. Learn more at GoCo.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.