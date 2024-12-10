IntegerHealth’s Revolutionary Healthcare Outcome Analytics Granted Patent

Better Care @ Lower Costs

Quantifying Healthcare Outcomes by Combining Medical and Absence Costs into a Single Dollar Value

Quantifying healthcare outcomes drives down costs while improving the quality of care. This patent is a major milestone in our mission to bring greater accountability and transparency to healthcare.” — Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealth

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntegerHealth Technologies has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,159,708 B2 for its "Healthcare Occupational Outcomes Navigation Engine," a platform that redefines how healthcare is measured by combining the cost and quality of a patient's outcome into a single, actionable dollar value.“Quantifying healthcare outcomes drives down costs while improving the quality of care,” said Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealth. “This patent is a major milestone in our mission to bring greater accountability and transparency to healthcare.”A New Standard‒Measuring Healthcare OutcomesTraditionally, healthcare has been evaluated using qualitative process metrics‒adherence to clinically based guidelines or evidence-based medicine, HEDIS measures, and patient satisfaction scores‒which fail to connect directly to patient outcomes.IntegerHealth’s solution changes this by focusing on what matters most:• Did the patient get better?• How much did it cost?• How long did it take?This platform evaluates and ranks performance at the diagnosis level, enabling actionable insights. For example:• Which primary care physicians deliver the best outcomes for diabetes?• Who is the most effective surgeon for knee procedures?• Are you getting better outcomes sending back patients to chiropractors or physical therapists?• Who is the best case manager for a health plan, or the best adjuster for a workers’ compensation program?• Are PPO plans achieving better results than high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) due to differences in patient behavior (i.e., are the patients in the HDHPs, who are paying a greater share of their costs, deferring care)?By combining cost and quality into a unified metric, organizations can now assess their return on investment (ROI) for health plans and workers’ compensation programs. A nationally published Case Study showcased the power of IntegerHealth’s analytics, driving down the City of Fort Worth’s workers’ compensation costs 23%.This patented solution can be used by self-insured employers when analyzing their health plans and workers’ compensation programs, as well as by workers’ compensation insurers and TPAs. For employers, the solution drives off the medical and pharmacy claims and HR absence records, while for insurers and TPAs it substitutes the lost wage indemnity payments for the HR records.IntegerHealth also has a patent pending for a solution that quantifies outcomes using claims data alone. This solution is tailored for health insurers and TPAs, health systems, and employers evaluating the outcomes of the dependents in their health plans.Learn MoreTo explore this patented technology further, watch our Claims + Absence Costs YouTube Video or visit our website at www.integerhealth.com About IntegerHealthIntegerHealth Technologies is a trailblazer in healthcare analytics, delivering solutions that quantify outcomes for insurers, health systems and employers. By placing a dollar value on each healthcare outcome, IntegerHealth’s actionable insights improve care quality while driving down the costs of health plans, wellness programs and workers’ compensation.

