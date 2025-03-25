IntegerHealth Awarded Patent on Breakthrough Outcome Analytics for Health Insurers & Health Systems

Better Care @ Lower Costs

Health Insurers & Health Systems Can Now Quantify Healthcare Outcomes in Dollars & Cents -- Not Just Measure Processes

Claims per Healthy Day transforms decision-making. Insurers and health systems can tie spending directly to patient outcomes -- improving care quality while driving down costs.” — Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealth

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted IntegerHealth Technologies Patent No. 12,254,976 B2 for its “Claims per Healthy Day” platform -- a first-of-its-kind solution that quantifies healthcare outcomes in clear, actionable financial terms.This groundbreaking technology transforms the measurement of healthcare performance. Traditional quality metrics concentrate on the process, what a doctor did, or did not do: Adhering to clinically based guidelines or evidence-based medicine, HEDIS measures and patient satisfaction scores.Instead of focusing on what providers do, Claims per Healthy Day quantifies the outcomes that they achieve. By translating complex medical and pharmacy claims data into a single, easy-to-understand dollar value, the platform gives health insurers and health systems a precise way to evaluate healthcare efficiency.“Claims per Healthy Day transforms decision-making,” said Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealth. “Insurers and health systems can tie spending directly to patient outcomes -- improving care quality while driving down costs.”Turning Data into a Competitive AdvantageClaims per Healthy Day quantifies outcomes diagnosis-by-diagnosis, provider-by-provider, and plan-by-plan, giving insurers and health systems a competitive edge in network design, contract negotiations and care management. Key questions the platform answers include:• Which physicians achieve the best outcomes for chronic conditions like diabetes?• Which surgeons deliver the best results for high-cost procedures?• Are patients better served by physical therapy or chiropractic care for back pain?• Which case managers perform best with complex, high-cost patients?• Are high-deductible plans hurting outcomes by causing patients to defer care?A Versatile Solution for the Entire Healthcare EcosystemThe Claims per Healthy Day platform is designed not just for health insurers and health systems, but also for Medicare Advantage plans, third-party administrators (TPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and self-insured employers -- enabling them to quantify outcomes and optimize healthcare spending. For employers, IntegerHealth also offers its patented Claims + Absence Costs platform to quantify both the healthcare and productivity impacts of illnesses and injuries.A Proven Leader in Healthcare Analytics InnovationThis latest patent is IntegerHealth’s fourth in just over a year, underscoring its leadership in healthcare analytics. Other recent patents include:1. Claims + Absence Costs Platform -- Quantifying outcomes for employers and workers’ compensation insurers by combining the medical and pharmacy claims with the productivity costs of illnesses and injuries.2. Wellness Program ROI Calculator -- Calculating the true financial return on wellness programs by measuring the improvement in the healthcare and productivity costs of the employees participating in the program.3. Tree Frog Navigation System -- Guiding users through complex data in an intuitive and visual way.And there’s more to come. IntegerHealth has five additional patent applications pending.Learn MoreTo see how Claims per Healthy Day can transform your healthcare strategy, watch our Claims per Healthy Day YouTube Video or visit us at www.integerhealth.com About IntegerHealthIntegerHealth Technologies is a trailblazer in healthcare analytics, delivering patented solutions that quantify outcomes for insurers, health systems and employers. By placing a dollar and cent value on each healthcare outcome, IntegerHealth’s actionable insights improve care quality while driving down the costs of health plans, wellness programs and workers’ compensation.

