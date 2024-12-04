$100 Million to Enhance Pavement Resiliency Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $100 million to enhance the resiliency of state highways in 70 locations across New York impacted by extreme weather. With project support from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, a total of 551 lane miles of state highways in every region of the State will be repaved, reflecting the Governor’s ongoing commitment to revamping and revitalizing New York’s aging infrastructure in the face of global climate change.

“Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the State highways most impacted by extreme weather,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is a sound investment that not only increases resiliency but spurs economic development and tourism across New York.”

The State Department of Transportation is already responding to snow and ice events all across New York State. Paving investments in the face of extreme weather help ensure that state highways remain in good repair and have the added benefit of making it easier for Department staff to perform snow and ice operations across New York more effectively and efficiently.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Targeted infrastructure investments not only enhance public safety, but the resiliency and sustainability of New York’s vast network of roads and bridges. With a record $33 billion capital plan for the Department of Transportation, Governor Hochul is investing more in New York’s infrastructure than ever before. Smart transportation investments have the ability to bring people and communities together, and that’s just what this investment in our critical infrastructure will do across New York State.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “$10 million from our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is literally paving the way for improved safety and good-paying jobs repairing cracks and modernizing highways across New York. This is especially timely with winter approaching. Investing resources to keep our highways maintained to the highest safety standards is crucial to safe travel for residents and visitors, and efficient movement of goods for our businesses. I’ll never stop fighting to make sure that our roads are as safe and efficient as possible, and I’m thankful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m proud to celebrate this significant investment that will help communities across our state withstand the increasing challenges presented by extreme weather. Made possible in part by our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — which has already delivered more than $74 million to improve roads and highways in the Capital Region alone — these upgrades will play a key role in bolstering safety and quality of life for millions of New Yorkers. Going forward, I’m eager to see how these improvements will enhance resiliency and drive economic growth across New York State for years to come.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Investing in our aging infrastructure is essential to connecting people with family members, schools, employment opportunities, healthcare providers, and so much more. Here in New York State, we have the honor of experiencing all four seasons — meaning we must take extra measures to ensure our roads are resilient against scalding summers, freezing winters, and everything in between. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for utilizing federal dollars I helped secure to strengthen our local infrastructure, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Extreme freeze-thaw cycles and devastating flooding like we witnessed last year in the Hudson Valley already lay waste to our roadways, and with these once-in-a-lifetime weather catastrophes only increasing in frequency, we need to strengthen our infrastructure now. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created historic investments to improve the resiliency of our roads. I’m proud that these funds will make roadways smoother and safer for Hudson Valley families while creating good-paying jobs along the way. I’ll keep fighting every day to bring more of these landmark investments home to NY-18.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With winters like ours, it is especially vital that New York leads the way when it comes to making substantial investments into our infrastructure. That's exactly what this funding from Governor Hochul will do, and I commend her and Commissioner Dominguez for continuing our commitment to safer roads and safer conditions for drivers statewide.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “Securing infrastructure dollars for Central New York and working with the Governor and partners across government to modernize roads and bridges has been a high priority during my time in the State Senate. This $100 million to repave over 500 miles of state highways will keep our roads safe and in the best possible condition for our residents and visitors.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Investing in our highways reinforces New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our statewide infrastructure. The partnership we have with Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation shows the support for programs enhancing the safety and quality of life for the traveling public.”

A complete list of paving locations, which will begin next spring, is available below:

Capital Region ($10.4 million)

$1.1 million to resurface Route 85 from the Cherry Ave Roundabout to Blessing Rd Roundabout, Town of Bethlehem, Albany County.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 144 from Route 9W to Albany County Line, Town of New Baltimore, Greene County.

$833,000 to resurface Route 4 from Routes 9 and 20 to Route 151, Town of East Greenbush, Rensselaer County.

$857,000 to resurface Route 66 from Route 43 to Old Route 66, Town of Sand Lake, Rensselaer County.

$143,000 to resurface Route 50 from Route 5 to Bruce Street, Village of Scotia, Schenectady County.

$1.8 million to resurface Route 9 from Route 8/Loon Lake to Valley Farm Road, Hamlet of Chestertown, Warren County.

$1.5 million to resurface Route 28 from Adirondack Park Road to Hudson River, Town of Johnsburg, Warren County.

$305,000 to resurface Route 67 from County Line to Route 22, Town of White Creek, Washington County.

$2.5 million to resurface Route 9J from Route 9 to County Route 26A in the Towns of Stockport and Stuyvesant, Columbia County.

North Country Region ($9.9 million)

$2.4 million to resurface Route 73 from the Cascade Mountain Trailhead to Liberty Hill Lane, Town of North Elba, Essex County.

$927,000 to resurface Route 190 from the Franklin County line to a point 1.6 miles west of Brandy Brook Road in the Town of Ellenburg, Clinton County.

$1.1 million to resurface Route 374 from the Hamlet of Brainardsville to the Village of Chateaugay in the Towns of Bellmont & Chateaugay, Franklin County.

$989,000 to resurface Route 3 from the Oswego County line to Hessel Road in the Town of Ellisburg, Jefferson County.

$965,000 to resurface Route 58 from the Hamlet of Fine to Route 23 in the Towns of Edwards and Fine, St. Lawrence County.

$285,000 to resurface Route 184 from Route 10 to Route 812 in the Town of DePeyster and the Village and Town of Heuvelton, St. Lawrence County.

$330,000 to resurface Route 3 from the Hamlet of Great Bend to the bridge over the Black River in the Town of Champion, Jefferson County.

$1.3 million to resurface Route 11 from the east Village of Gouverneur line to Bristol Road in the Town of Gouverneur, St. Lawrence County.

$505,000 to resurface Route 374 from a point 0.3 miles west of Sunset Road to Church Pond Road in the Town of Dannemora, Franklin County.

$479,000 to resurface Route 421 from Warren Point Road to Route 30 in the Town of Piercefield, St. Lawrence County.

$597,000 to resurface Route 58 from Route 23 to Harmon Road in the Town of Edwards, St. Lawrence County.

Mohawk Valley Region ($4.3 million)

$1.1 million to resurface Route 5 from Mary Street to Tilton Road, Town of Palatine, Montgomery County.

$2.1 million to resurface Route 20 from Beaver Creek Road to Brothertown Road, Town of Sangerfield, Oneida County.

$1.1 million to resurface Routes 20 and 28 in the Village of Richfield Springs and Town of Springfield, Otsego County.

Central New York Region ($10.8 million)

$2.2 million to resurface Route 26 from Vrolyk Road in the Town of Georgetown to Eaton Brook Road in the Town of Eaton, Madison County.

$600,000 to resurface Route 13 (Cortland Street and Utica Street) in the Village of DeRuyter, Madison County.

$1.3 million to resurface Route 104 from the Mexico East Village line to Interstate 81, Town and Village of Mexico, Oswego County.

$1.6 million to resurface Route 104 from the Cayuga County line to Route 104A, Town of Oswego, Town and Village of Hannibal, Oswego County.

$2.1 million to resurface Route 5/20 from the Seneca County line to Route 326, Town of Aurelius, Cayuga County.

$684,000 million to resurface Route 26 from the Broome County line to Route 41, Town of Willett, Cortland County.

$1.8 million to resurface Route 174 from Lee Mulroy Road to Main Street in Marcellus and from Main Street to West Genesee Street in Camillus, Towns and Villages of Marcellus and Camillus, Onondaga County.

$500,000 to resurface Route 931B (State Fair Boulevard) from Route 297 to Pump House Road in the Town of Geddes, Onondaga County.

Finger Lakes Region ($13.5 million)

$1.5 million to resurface Route 96 from Route 366 to the Village of Waterloo, Town of Fayette, Seneca County.

$2.6 million to resurface Route 77 from Interstate 90 to Route 63 and Route 63 from Route 77 to the northern boundary of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Genesee and Orleans Counties.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 31A from Hulberton Road to Redman Road, Orleans and Monroe Counties.

$2.3 million to resurface Route 39 from the Village of Geneseo to the Village of Avon, Livingston County.

$683,000 to resurface Routes 943C and 253 from Route 64 to Route 65, Monroe County.

$2.6 million to resurface Route 259 from Interstate 490 to Route 104, Monroe County.

$2.4 million to resurface Route 20A from the Hamlet of Varysburg to the Village of Warsaw, Wyoming County.

Western New York Region ($10.6 million)

$1.8 million to resurface Interstate 86 westbound from Exit 24 to Exit 26, Cattaraugus County.

$1.1 million to resurface Route 62 from Gable Street to the Village of Gowanda, Cattaraugus County.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 474 from Route 76 to Eddy Road, Chautauqua County.

$709,000 to resurface Route 60 from the Jamestown City line to the Washington Street bridge, Chautauqua County.

$590,000 to resurface Route 952Q (Walden Avenue) from Transit Road to Central Avenue, Erie County.

$180,000 to resurface the Virginia & Carolina Ramps to Interstate 190, City of Buffalo.

$125,000 to resurface the Busti Avenue ramps to Interstate 190, City of Buffalo.

$637,000 to resurface Route 20A from Cazenovia Creek to Elmwood, Erie County.

$263,000 to resurface Route 39 from Belscher Road to Clark Street, Erie County.

$263,000 to resurface Route 39 from Newman to Route 240, Erie County.

$650,000 to resurface Route 277 from Route 391 to Chestnut Ridge Park, Erie County.

$808,000 to resurface Route 93 (Bypass) from Route 31 to Robinson Road, Niagara County.

$660,000 to resurface Route 182 from Route 62 to Packard Road, Niagara County.

$720,000 to resurface Route 93 from Raymond Road to Akron Road, Niagara County.

$275,000 to resurface Route 446 from the Cattaraugus County line to the Village of Cuba line, Allegany County.

$200,000 toward resurfacing Routes 446 and 305, Allegany County.

$225,000 to resurface Route 19 from Gleason Hill Road to Gulf Road, Town of Belfast, Allegany County.

Southern Tier Region ($12.9 million)

$2.3 million to resurface all four ramps and the rest area at Exit 37 on Interstate 86, Steuben County.

$250,000 toward resurfacing Route 415 and Route 352, Steuben County.

$2.3 million toward resurfacing Route 961M, Chemung County.

$1.7 million to resurface Route 11 from the Hamlet of Castle Creek to Joyner Road, in the Towns of Chenango and Barker, Broome County.

$2.3 million to resurface Route 38 from the Village of Newark Valley to the Hamlet of Berkshire, in the Towns of Newark Valley and Berkshire, Tioga County.

$876,000 to resurface Routes 10 and 23 in the Village of Stamford, and Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County.

$534,000 to resurface Routes 30 and 206 in the Hamlet of Downsville, Town of Colchester, Delaware County.

$1.5 million to resurface Route 320 from Route 12 to County Road 29 in the Towns of Norwich and North Norwich, Chenango County.

$1.1 million to resurface Route 26 from Overlook Drive to the Cortland County line in the Town of Triangle, Broome County.

Mid-Hudson Region ($16.5 million)

$7.5 million to resurface the Taconic State Parkway from Route 55 To Tyrrel Road in the Towns of Pleasant Valley and Lagrange, Dutchess County.

$3.5 million to resurface Route 312 from west of the Metro North Railroad to Route 22 in the Town of Southeast in Putnam County.

$3.5 million to resurface Route 52 between Johns Estate Road in the Town of Shawangunk, Ulster County to Black Hawk Road in the Town of Crawford, Orange County.

$2 million to resurface Route 97 from the Tusten Town line to County Road 114, in the town of Cochecton, Sullivan County.

Long Island Region ($7 million)

$7 million to resurface Route 27 South Service Road between Pond Road and Route 97 in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County.

New York City Region ($4 million)