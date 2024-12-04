ADOT completes I-17 pavement, bridge projects in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed two improvement projects along Interstate 17 in the Flagstaff area in time for holiday and winter travel.

Crews have finished a $35 million project to resurface and make other improvements along 30 miles of southbound I-17 between McConnell Drive in Flagstaff and the Mogollon Rim scenic overlook. Nine bridges and a number of I-17 on- and off-ramps also were resurfaced. Work on the pavement improvements started in May 2022 and was completed before Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, an $8.2 million project to construct a new bridge carrying J.W. Powell Boulevard over I-17 near Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport was completed this week. Work to replace the old Powell Boulevard bridge with a modern structure started in April.

The J.W. Powell Boulevard bridge is part of an often busy I-17 interchange that provides access to and from both Pulliam Airport and nearby Fort Tuthill Park.

In addition to the new bridge providing a larger structure for vehicles traveling over I-17, the project has improved crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Crews constructed the project in stages. The new bridge was built next to the smaller existing J.W. Powell Boulevard structure. Completion of part of the new crossing allowed traffic to be switched from the old bridge. That older structure was then removed, clearing the way for completion of the entire project.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.