Team Flow Institute Announces 2025 Research Agenda

Team Flow Institute's 2025 research agenda tackles five key workplace trends, to be discussed by Steve King and Chris Heuer in December 12 LinkedIn Live event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing their investment in shaping the future, quality, and value of human work, the Team Flow Institute announced its 2025 research agenda today.The Team Flow Institute Research Fellows will collaborate on publications, research initiatives, educational offerings, and the establishment of best practices focused on shaping the future of human work in the era of Artificial Intelligence, with team flow as the foundation. The Team Flow model is a proven framework for optimizing operations and outcomes through a collective ambition underpinned by open communication, shared goals, highly integrated skills, and psychological safety, leading to a sense of team unity and progress.In 2024, the founding group of Team Flow Institute’s Research Fellows published three in-depth papers exploring the impact of generative AI on the future of work:“Envisioning the Future of Human Work in the Age of AI: The 2024 Forecast”“How to Prepare for the Integration of AI to Achieve Business and Human Success”“Ethical AI Implementation with Team Flow: Balancing Technology and Team Dynamics”Their work provided valuable insights and recommendations for how to implement AI as a transformative new work tool while preserving the value of human work and creating the conditions for team flow. In 2025, the Fellows will focus on five key factors shaping the future of work:• Growth of the blended workforce: employees and nonemployee labor, including customers, suppliers, freelancers, and other forms of external talent• A shift to project-based work and agile teams• A permanent shift to hybrid/remote work• Digital transformation, including the introduction of generative AI• The impact of a multi-generational workforce with different expectations and approaches to workTeam Flow Institute’s Fellows will continue to publish in-depth quarterly papers and engage in research initiatives that raise awareness of this intrinsically motivating method for team management and organizational culture development. The 2025 agenda will be presented and discussed by Founding Fellow Steve King and Team Flow Institute’s Managing Director Chris Heuer in a LinkedIn Live event on December 12th at 1:00pm ET / 10:00 am PT King, a researcher focused on the intersection of the future of work, small business, freelancers, and the gig economy, is a partner at Emergent Research who identified these five trends. King and Heuer will discuss these trends and how organizations can use Team Flow principles to address the challenges they present to maximize their team’s effectiveness and well-being."Over the past several years, we’ve changed where we work, but not fundamentally how we work together. Remote and hybrid teams struggle to achieve their potential. Momentum gets lost amidst distance and miscommunication, and alignment suffers,” says Heuer. “We can change those dynamics when we create the conditions for Team Flow. Incorporating the Team Flow model can unlock teams’ maximum momentum and reignite collaborative energy across virtual and hybrid teams. At Team Flow Institute, we guide organizations to foster a proven state of heightened performance, engagement, and flow – even when working remotely, with blended teams, and with team members of different generations – which is especially important as we enter the age of AI."In addition to developing proven solutions for organizational leaders to meet the current demands of the workforce, Team Flow Institute will continue to advance the work of pioneering researcher Dr. Jef van den Hout. Over the year ahead, they will deepen their work with Dr. van den Hout’s “Team Flow Monitor,” an assessment tool, and collaborate on translating his Team Flow Game to English. New online courses on Team Flow Fundamentals and Team Flow Facilitation will also be offered in 2025.About Team Flow InstituteTeam Flow Institute is dedicated to creating a collective that shapes and maximizes the future and value of human work using team flow principles. Team Flow Institute offers educational programs, research initiatives, and a supportive community to foster collaboration and innovation. The mission is to preserve the dignity and autonomy of human work in an ever-evolving technological landscape. https://teamflow.institute/ We are building an ecosystem of partners to explore and better understand the issues surrounding the human experience in the new world of work. If you are conducting research in this area or would like more information on the Team Flow Institute Fellowship program and research initiatives, or if you would like to sponsor a study, please contact us.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.