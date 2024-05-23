Team Flow Institute Releases Recommendation for the Successful Integration of AI for Enterprise
New report by Team Flow Institute offers practical guidance on preparing organizations for successful AI implementation using team flow.
Organizations who do not transcend business as usual to embrace business as possible will fail, just as AI’s without a human in the loop. Humans truly are the most valuable assets of business.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Flow Institute has released its second seminal report on the future of human work in the age of AI. The in-depth paper, “How to Prepare for the Integration of AI to Achieve Business and Human Success,” offers practical guidance to organizations on how to prepare to successfully implement AI by rethinking the role of AI in the workplace using team flow principles.
The Team Flow Institute Research Fellows collaborate on research initiatives, educational offerings, and the establishment of best practices focused on shaping the future of human work with team flow as the foundation, as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence are transforming how people live and work.
According to Team Flow Institute Managing Director Chris Heuer, “Organizations who do not transcend business as usual to embrace business as possible will fail, just as AI’s without a human in the loop. Humans truly are the most valuable assets of business. Using Team Flow principles is the key to unlocking their full potential for business and human success.”
Earlier this year, the Fellows published their first paper, “Envisioning the Future of Human Work in the Age of AI: The 2024 Forecast and Research Agenda.” This new paper builds upon that work. While many organizations are focused on the potential productivity and efficiency gains and cost savings that using AI can provide, the Team Flow Institute Fellows recommend rethinking and reframing the role that AI can and should play in the workplace, focusing on:
- How AI technologies can augment and elevate human work rather than just automate tasks
- Empowering employees rather than replacing them and placing more value on human work
- Measuring “progressivity” as opposed to productivity as a key success metric
- Envisioning new opportunities and possibilities with the addition of AI technology, rather than just adopting a new technology and conducting business as usual
The Team Flow Institute Fellows make several specific recommendations that enterprises should take to lay the foundation for the successful introduction of AI, including:
- Developing a comprehensive digital strategy and governance framework
- Implementing effective change management and communication strategies
- Building a healthy culture of trust through transparency, education, and employee empowerment
- Investing in ongoing training and skill development
- Encouraging and supporting continuous learning and upskilling to maximize the benefits of AI augmentation
- Addressing ethical considerations to ensure responsible AI deployment
- Assessing and understanding the impacts to organizational structures and team composition
In addition, the Fellows offer 20 questions that organizations should ask themselves as they implement AI. The full paper is available here.
About The Team Flow Institute
The Team Flow Institute is a collective of interdisciplinary business leaders exploring the trends shaping the future and value of human work in the digital age. Using team flow principles as the foundation, the Team Flow Institute offers a range of services tailored to help organizations navigate this transformative journey, including educational programs, research initiatives, comprehensive Team Flow assessments, strategic planning facilitation, advisory and consulting services to unlock the greatest potential of teams and organizations, and a supportive community to foster collaboration and innovation. Join us in our mission to preserve the dignity and autonomy of human work in an ever-evolving technological landscape. https://teamflow.institute/
