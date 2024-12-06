LA Club Celebrates Selfless Women With The Sweetest Fashion Parties and Rewards

Love to Party for Good and Dress Up Your Pet Kid This is The Celebration You Won't Want to Miss December 7th, 2024 www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Attend The Sweetest and Most Liberating Fashion Party Women's Month in LA iLoveCatLadies.com Paris to LA Love to Party for Good Meet Sweet Like Valued Women and Enjoy Chocolate? Join The Rosé Social Club www.iCelebrateCake.com Paris to LA Are you selfless love to celebrate your family and friends? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest Birthday Experience to Gift an All Inclusive Concert in LA www.LovetoPlayinLA.com Are you selfless love to celebrate your family and friends? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest Birthday Experience to Gift www.TheSweetestBirthday.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to generate proceeds for cause and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with The Rosé Social Club.

Love to party for good, meet like-valued sweet selfless women who love to do; The Rosé Social Club is made just for you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are Recruiting for Good a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds to fund girl causes, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to generate more proceeds for cause, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Club in LA to Celebrate Sweet Selfless Women who love to do and party for good The Rosé Social Club This Saturday, December 7th in Santa Monica on Montana Avenue The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring ' The Sweetest Fashion Party for Pet Moms. Most fashionably dressed pet kid; earns Mama an Italian handbag from Rangoni Firenze.Pet moms walk your dressed up 'kid' between 3pm and 4pm in from of Rangoni Firenze located at 1510 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos; "Love to party for good, meet like-valued sweet selfless women who love to do; The Rosé Social Club is made just for you!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Are you selfless, love to celebrate your family and friends? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn 1 of 100 sweet birthday experiences to gift. Our sweet rewarding experience is reserved just for you to make a positive impact in someone's life. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestBirthday.com Gift a Once in a Lifetime Experience!The Rosé Social Club. Paris to LAIn 2025, club members enjoy the sweetest invite only parties (Beauty, Dining, Fashion), exclusive experiences to share and gift The Sweetest Concert www.WomenLovetoPlayinLA.com , or Experience Fashion Loves Freedom in Paris www.TheSweetestParisParty.com Salon Du Chocolat with LA Stylist Jenn K.In 2026, The Rosé Social Club is rewarding members 3 Days to Party with Your Fave Plus 1 at Women's US Open Golf Championship (Riviera Country Club) www.SweetGolfWeek.com Members enjoy sweet treats...beauty, dining, and shopping rewards!

