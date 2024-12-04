LA Agency Recruiting for Good to Fund Once in a Lifetime Sport Fan Experiences

Love to Experience The 2026 World Cup and/or The 2027 Superbowl in LA with Friends? This is made for you www.FansforGood.com Love to Experience The 2026 World Cup and/or The 2027 Superbowl in LA with Friends? This is made for you www.FansforGood.com Love to Experience The 2026 World Cup with Friends? This is made for you www.TheSweetetGame.com Coming to LA and USA!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to generate proceeds for cause and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with funding sport tickets.

Are you a Fan for Good, love to share the sweetest sport experiences with friends? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are Recruiting for Good a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to generate more proceeds for cause; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with funding for once in a lifetime sport fan experiences According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to experience The 2026 World Cup and/or 2027 Superbowl in LA with friends? Join The Club...we've launched 'Fans for Good' The Sweetest Sports Funding Solution!'"How to Earn Funding for 'Once in a Lifetime Sport Experience'1. Participate in referral program; by introducing a Human Resources Manager.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction earns $1,000 gift card with 4Tix.com toward once in a lifetime sport fan experience.Carlos Cymerman adds, "If a company referred, continues to use Recruiting for Good; the staffing agency continues to reward $1000 per fulltime hire from 2025 to 2027!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to experience The 2026 World Cup or 2027 Superbowl in LA with Friends? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn funding for sport tickets. To earn sport ticket funding, must participate in 2025. Participate with friends to create fan sport fund (and earn more sport tickets) to learn more visit www.FansforGood.com Experience The Sweetest Sport Experiences with Friends.

