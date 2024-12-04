Read Your FEMA Decision Letter Very Carefully

New Mexicans who applied for federal disaster assistance from FEMA following the Oct. 19-20 storm and flooding in Chaves County will receive a decision letter from FEMA by mail or email.

The decision letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter very carefully. The letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

If you disagree with the initial decision or the amount of assistance approved, you can appeal FEMA’s decision. FEMA may request additional documentation to support your assistance and continue processing your registration. Examples of additional documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider

Proof of identity

Proof of occupancy

Proof of ownership

Proof that the damaged property was your primary residence at the time of the disaster

If you have questions about the letter, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) to find out what information FEMA needs. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. FEMA assistance only provides funds for temporary lodging, basic home repairs or other disaster-related expenses.



The decision letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, where you can create an account and upload documents.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center in the Roswell Mall in Roswell.

By mail:

FEMA Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

(800) 827-8112

Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program

For an American Sign Language video about the FEMA decision letter visit, FEMA Accessible: Understanding Your Letter - YouTube.