Maryland’s 2024 Deer Firearm Season Opener Nearly Identical to Last Year

Hunters experienced seasonably cold and windy conditions for much of the weekend

Photo of deer in the woods

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 10,889 deer on the opening weekend of the 2024 firearm season from Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The overall deer harvest was nearly identical to last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,905 deer. 

The harvest total included 4,947 antlered and 5,605 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 181 antlered and 156 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 14.

“Despite below normal temperatures and high winds, Maryland’s hunters had a successful firearms opening weekend and contributed to the management of deer across the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Year after year, we are encouraged to see our most popular hunting season continue to be a success and new hunters taking advantage of the season.”

Hunters harvested 2,803 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. The Sunday harvest represented just over 25% of the total for the two days, despite not being open in all counties.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,080 antlered deer, an 18% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,048 antlered and 5,761 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 10% while the antlerless harvest increased 13% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,490 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 16-17. The harvest was almost 12% higher than the official harvest of 2,226 last year. Juniors registered 1,673 antlered and 817 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

  Junior Hunt
Nov. 16-17, 2024

Saturday
Nov. 30, 2024

  

Sunday
Dec. 1, 2024

  

 

      
County Antlered Antlerless Junior
Total		 Antlered Antlerless Saturday Total Antlered Antlerless Sunday Total Opening Weekend Total      
Allegany

146

44

190

258

0

258

99

0

99

357

      
Anne Arundel

9

13

22

67

95

162

22

23

45

207

      
Baltimore

43

13

56

161

222

383

*

*

*

383

      
Calvert

12

14

26

41

88

129

11

31

42

171

      
Caroline

51

56

107

111

287

398

29

109

138

536

      
Carroll

129

56

185

320

428

748

122

167

289

1,037

      
Cecil

51

27

78

120

208

328

50

82

132

460

      
Charles

46

30

76

132

169

301

25

52

77

378

      
Dorchester                          
whitetail

33

18

51

94

141

235

40

64

104

339

      
sika

19

26

45

109

81

190

48

49

97

287

      
Frederick

197

94

291

441

352

793

126

159

285

1,078

      
Garrett

290

69

359

420

0

420

147

0

147

567

      
Harford

23

20

43

146

230

376

36

69

105

481

      
Howard

13

8

21

68

115

183

*

*

*

183

      
Kent

49

29

78

156

297

453

61

94

155

608

      
Montgomery

55

31

86

125

116

241

39

59

98

339

      
Prince George’s

9

8

17

68

80

148

*

*

*

148

      
Queen Anne’s

49

34

83

162

271

433

53

119

172

605

      
Somerset                          
whitetail

49

47

96

97

142

239

33

71

104

343

      
sika

1

0

1

1

2

3

0

0

0

3

      
St. Mary’s

47

24

71

70

122

192

24

54

78

270

      
Talbot

25

15

40

93

226

319

34

89

123

442

      
Washington

165

47

212

353

153

506

118

53

171

677

      
Wicomico                          
whitetail

73

39

112

96

155

251

48

92

140

391

      
sika

2

4

6

14

13

27

6

6

12

39

      
Worcester                          
whitetail

87

51

138

151

212

363

80

109

189

552

      
sika

0

0

0

3

4

7

0

1

1

8

      
Total

1,673

817

2,490

3,877

4,209

8,086

1,251

1,552

2,803

10,889

      
*Sunday hunting not permitted.                           

