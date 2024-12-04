Flextank to Teach California Wineries How to Reduce OpEx Costs; Expand Sustainability, Revenue at WIN Expo Conference

Flextanks help Craft Beverage Makers reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity. Flextanks help wineries increase capacity, and reduce costs. Flextanks deliver controllable, stackable, sustainable production via adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. Flextank systems help wineries reduce expenses, and scale and expand their operation.

Flextank will provide production, maturation, storage and transport consultation that help wineries reduce OpEx overhead and increase productivity and margins.

Wineries want to reduce OpEx costs and increase production. This Calculator helps wine operations assess and reduce their expenses and scale and expand their operation with better margins.” — Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO

Flextank to Teach California Wineries How to Reduce Operational Expense Costs; Expand Production, Sustainability, and Revenue at WIN Expo Conference

• Event: WIN Expo Trade Show and Conference

• When: December 5, 2024

• Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa, Calif.,

• Demonstrations: Flextank Booth #143-5

• Presentation: New Ways to Reduce 2025 Winery OpEx Costs, Increase Efficiency, and Revenue.

Flextank leaders will present ways for wineries to reduce operational expense (OpEx) costs, expand production, increase efficiency, and improve revenue at the Annual North Coast Wine Industry Expo (WIN Expo) Trade Show and Conference, Thursday, December 5 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in the Flextank Booth #143-5

Flextank will provide production, maturation, storage and transport guidance, consultation and tips that are designed to help winery operators reduce OpEx overhead and increase productivity, sustainability, and margins. These tools will help winery CFOs and winemakers:

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue via the free online OpEx Savings Calculator (https://flextank.com/send-my-barrel-calculation-results/)

• Develop sustainable, low-impact, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

• Select long-lasting alternatives to costly oak barrels for all phases of winemaking.

Winery operations leaders can access the Real-Time Flextank Revenue + OpEx Calculator both at the booth and online, and send the results directly to their email. Attendees can also obtain free downloadable checklists and content to help their winery operations increase productivity and revenue.

About WIN Expo

The Annual North Coast Wine Industry Expo (WIN Expo) Trade Show and Conference is the largest trade show and conference focused on Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, and is the 2nd largest wine industry show in North America. WIN Expo provides an educational conference focusing on four distinct tracks, Production & Winemaking, Sales & Marketing, Strategy & Leadership, and Vineyard & Growers. For more information, see: https://wineindustryexpo.com/

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 wineries, cideries and craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. Flextanks are: Cost effective, sustainable, efficient, controllable, and award-winning. Flextank is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: https://flextank.com/.

Flextanks Help Wneries Win Awards, Create Gold Medal Beverages, Increase Revenue.

