Tonic.ai Awarded Best Support Badge by G2 in a Testament to Outstanding Customer Service

Tonic.ai has been awarded G2's Highest Quality of Support badge for Fall 2024 in the Data De-identification category

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai , a leading provider of synthetic data solutions for software and AI development, is proud to announce that G2 has awarded it the exclusive "Highest Quality of Support" badge for Fall 2024 in the Data De-identification category. This award is given to only one company per category each season, highlighting Tonic.ai's commitment to providing exceptional customer support and service.“Our customers frequently praise Tonic.ai for its intuitive platform and responsive customer support. This award from G2 emphasizes how these elements are critical in providing a great experience in addition to delivering a stellar product,” said Ian Coe, CEO of Tonic.ai.“Tonic's customer service is outstanding. They always want to ensure we are taken care of, that the product works as expected, and a lot more. The product's design itself is setup to be trusted. When we de-identify data, we need to know in great detail what's going on. Their design is intuitive and customizable to ensure all data we consider to be important is addressed properly,” says one review on G2 Another user states, “In terms of accelerating our workflows, Tonic drastically reduces the time it takes for a full regression test for all of our core features. Before, it was within two weeks for QA to get the data set up; now, they are ready to go and have tested all of the core features manually within half a day. It's been such a great product to use. It's been huge for us, from getting it set up and the initial configuration to the support that we get to operationalizing. I have yet to find any other platforms that do what Tonic does.”Moreover, a third reviewer highlights the broader impact, “Tonic.ai as a product is excellent -- well-developed and reliable -- but the customer support we've received has been outstanding. They've always responded quickly and would get the appropriate subject matter experts on the call to answer any questions we had if they couldn't readily give us information. Overall it's been a great experience and I'd highly recommend the product if you're looking for an easy-to-use solution with a lot of flexibility and support.”Tonic.ai’s commitment to making data usable for AI and software development has been recognized by hundreds of companies who rely on our tools to advance their AI initiatives, accelerate engineering velocity, and ship better products—all while safeguarding data privacy.Tonic.ai will be at the upcoming Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, taking place from March 3-5, 2025, where we will showcase why our solutions are prized among businesses. Our team is excited to demonstrate live how our platforms help companies expand their ability to use sensitive data while preserving privacy and to discuss how we can support your data transformation needs.For more information about Tonic.ai and our solutions, please visit www.tonic.ai

