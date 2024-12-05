NY Book Publishers Celebrates 85 Years of Supporting Authors Worldwide with New Services and Expanded Offerings

NY Book Publishers has, with consistency and sustenance, served their authors to transform their ideas into published books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Book Publishers has, with consistency and sustenance, served their authors to transform their ideas into published books. The company has consistently evolved to meet the changing demands of the publishing industry by offering personalized book publishing services that empower authors to achieve their goals. From its early days of print-focused publishing to today’s multi-format, digital-first approach, NY Book Publishers remains a trusted name for authors seeking expertise and support.The company’s milestone anniversary reflects its long-standing commitment to excellence, reliability, and innovation in the book publishing industry.Expanding Services to Meet Modern Book Publishing NeedsAs the publishing world has transformed, NY Book Publishers has introduced a suite of new and enhanced book services designed to make the process more accessible for authors:• Audiobook Production: With the growing popularity of audiobooks, the company now offers professional production services, helping authors tap into this profitable market.• Editing and Proofreading: The editing team checks for mistakes, grammar, and structure, ensuring the book is clear and easy to read. Book Marketing and Promotion : Custom campaigns include social media strategies, press releases, and professional book trailers to build awareness and drive sales.• Ghostwriting and Editing: Expert writers and editors provide personalized support, ensuring the author’s message and voice shine through.• Digital and Print Formatting: Authors can effortlessly publish their books in multiple formats for platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo.Supporting Authors at Every StageNY Book Publishers provides comprehensive support throughout the publishing process, ensuring a smooth and rewarding experience. Key offerings include:• Unlimited Revisions: Authors can refine their work until it meets their vision.• Professional Book Cover Design : Eye-catching covers tailored to each book’s theme.• Book Coaching: Personalized guidance from experienced professionals to help authors stay on track.• Free Book Audit: A detailed assessment of manuscripts to identify areas for improvement.The company’s dedication to transparency and customer service has made it a go-to resource for both newbie writers and experienced authors.NY Book Publishers is reflecting on its legacy while looking ahead to the future. Since its founding, the company has helped publish thousands of titles, supporting authors across genres, including fiction, memoir, self-help, and academic works. As part of the anniversary celebration, NY Book Publishers is offering special discounts and complimentary consultations to new clients throughout December.About NY Book PublishersNY Book Publishers has become a leading name in the book publishing industry, offering a comprehensive range of services to authors worldwide. The company’s mission is to simplify the publishing process, ensuring every book meets professional standards and reaches the right audience.For more information, visit https://nybookpublishers.com/ or contact the team directly.Contact InformationPhone: (855) 384-7020Email: info@nybookpublishers.comWebsite: https://nybookpublishers.com/

