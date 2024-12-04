Stay active: City of Hamilton opens rinks and winter programs

HAMILTON, ON – Winter is here, and the City of Hamilton has plenty of ways to help you enjoy the season. From skating and tobogganing to winter golf and scenic walking trails – there’s something for everyone. Bundle up and enjoy the best of winter!

“Hamilton is a great place to call home, especially in winter,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “With affordable programs, community-built rinks and plenty of outdoor activities, there are endless opportunities to connect with neighbours, stay active and enjoy the season right here in our city.”

City-operated outdoor ice rinks

Starting December 13, enjoy free drop-in skating daily until 11:00 p.m. at:

Serafini Family Ice Pad at Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre

Dundas Driving Park

Freelton Community Park

Waterdown Memorial Park

These rinks are maintained by City of Hamilton Recreation staff and are weather-dependent. For schedules and updates, visit www.hamilton.ca/OutdoorIce.

Community outdoor ice rinks

Discover a community rink in your neighbourhood. From December 6 onwards, community volunteers will start building rinks in City parks. These rinks, operated by dedicated community members, will be open until 11:00 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Stay updated on the available rinks via www.hamilton.ca/OutdoorIce.

Drop-in skating programs

Skating enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels can participate in drop-in skating programs at various City arenas. Check out schedules and program times at www.hamilton.ca/Skating. Admission fee details are available at www.hamilton.ca/RecAdmissions.

Winter golf and disc golf

Chedoke Golf Club — Martin Course is now open for winter golf. Disc golfers can also enjoy a seasonal course at King’s Forest Golf Club. Both activities opened as of November 30, 2024 through to March 9, 2025, and depend on the weather; their operational status is determined daily.

Winter golf: Tee times cost $25 per player (plus HST) and are walking only. To book, call 905-546-3117. For details, visit hamilton.ca/WinterGolf.

Disc golf: Fees are $6.65 (plus HST) for 18 holes and $11.08 (plus HST) for a full day. Reserve your spot at 905-546-4781. For details, visit hamilton.ca/DiscGolf.

More winter fun

Explore the scenic 2.5 km winter walking trail at King’s Forest Golf Course. Nordic walking poles and snowshoes are available through the club’s equipment lending program on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For thrill-seekers, permitted tobogganing hills are open at:

Chedoke Golf Club

Dundas Driving Park

Garth and Stone Church Reservoir

King’s Forest Golf Course

Waterdown Memorial Park

For full details on these activities, visit www.hamilton.ca/OutdoorPrograms.

Holiday youth recreation passes

Get youth active this winter with seasonal recreation passes. Available in booklets of 10 tickets for $12.89 (including tax), these passes cover one scheduled drop-in swim, gym or skate session for those aged 17 and under.

Passes can be purchased in-person at select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres while supplies last. Learn more at www.hamilton.ca/RecPasses.

“This winter programming reflects the City’s commitment to fostering safe and thriving neighbourhoods by providing affordable and accessible recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and backgrounds,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Through vibrant parks, outdoor rinks, and community-built spaces, we’re creating a Hamilton where everyone can connect, stay active and enjoy the season in clean, well-maintained public spaces.”