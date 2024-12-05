ActiveOps and GB7s support Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy with TRY For Good at the Cape Town 7s 2024

ActiveOps and GB7s support Vusa Rugby with TRY For Good ActiveOps and GB7s support Vusa Rugby with TRY For Good ActiveOps and GB7s support Vusa Rugby with TRY For Good

ActiveOps to make a donation to Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy for every try

Active Ops is proud to be involved in rugby sevens. Through the TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, from any background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.” — Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape Town, 5 December 2024: ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens ( GB7s ), has today announced an initiative to support Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy , a non-profit organisation that empowers youth in Langa through sports, academic support, mentorship and essential resources, fostering resilience and breaking the cycle of poverty.The initiative, entitled ‘TRY For Good’, will see ActiveOps donate 3500 South African Rand to Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy for every try scored by the GB7s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the tournament in Cape Town. As well as this, the GB7s teams had a rugby training session with some of the boys and girls from the academy ahead of the tournament.Founded by Brendan Fogarty, Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy said: “Children learn through play, we try to give the children access to new places and new experiences to enable their hopes and dreams. The TRY for Good initiative by ActiveOps with GB7s enables us to create a unique interactive experience for our boys and girls, additionally, their contribution will allow us to increase and enhance our rugby resources.”Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps, said: “We are thrilled to be in Cape Town to not only support GB7s but to also support Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy. The whole company is proud to be involved in rugby sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.”Ciaran Beattie, Director of Rugby at Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s) added: “We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the Cape Town 7s. To meet and engage with the boys and girls of the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The TRY For Good initiative started last week in Dubai and will support programmes globally across all rounds of theHSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25; Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles.About ActiveOps:At ActiveOps, we believe the ability to make every decision – the right decision, at the right time, will transform operations. Our blend of AI and human intelligence delivers the most complete and useful set of predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. Service Operations has been in our DNA for 20 years. Our AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and our AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making. We call this Decision Intelligence for Service Operations – and we are dedicated to the needs of banking, insurance, BPS and healthcare organizations, globally. With Decision Intelligence, our customers deliver MORE - release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact. In fact, customer turnaround times are improved substantially, costs are reduced, SLAs are met, and employees are happier and more engaged. Discover how ActiveOps can help you do more. Visit activeops.comFor interviews or more information:Contact: sig@fitmg.co.uk or paul@fitmg.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.