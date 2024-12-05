Apex Group and Ownera partner to bring distribution and servicing to tokenized assets

Apex & Ownera Partnership

The partnership will make all Ownera Routers ‘Apex-ready’ so that every Ownera tokenization and distribution partner is integrated into Apex out of the box.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Group, a $3T+ AUA fund administrator and leading financial services provider, has partnered with Ownera, a leading provider of tokenization interoperability solutions, to bring Apex’s extensive range of services to any financial institution and issuer with an Ownera router.

Ownera’s routers interconnect many of the world's leading tokenization platforms including Digital Assets Canton, R3 Corda, Besu, Quorum, Tokeny and others, and extends access from these environments to buy-side demand as well as to custodians and asset servicing firms.

The integration of Apex’s platform with Ownera's FinP2P routers will enable Apex to seamlessly manage and distribute tokenized assets for clients across the FinP2P ecosystem. For example, assets tokenized on any FinP2P connected tokenization platform will be able to easily access Apex’s fund administration and transfer agency services. Additionally, Apex’s own tokenization solutions will give both issuers and investors seamless access to tokenized markets such as bonds, real estate and private equity.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group commented:

Ami Ben David, CEO & Founder of Ownera added,

“Ownera is committed to connecting market participants with the world of tokenized assets and seamless payment solutions. By ensuring routers are Apex-ready, we aim to significantly reduce project complexity and timelines for firms leveraging Apex’s innovative services. This collaboration unlocks scalability, distribution, and liquidity for tokenized assets across diverse networks. Apex is a market leader and innovator in the space, and we are delighted to partner with them to enable connectivity across both digital and legacy infrastructures and networks.”

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

For more information, visit www.ownera.io

