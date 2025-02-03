GDF and the FIX Trading Community Collaborate to Bring Tokenized Assets to any Trading Platform with a FIX Connection

FIX GDF Alliance

Their just published joint report describes the work done by industry members to interconnect FIX to the FinP2P tokenization interoperability protocol.

The ability to connect over 10,000 financial institutions that use FIX to a funnel of tokenized assets from a multitude of sources via FinP2P, will drive exponential growth of the tokenization markets” — Ami Ben David, founder and CEO of Ownera

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new US administration and regulators actively championing digital assets through immediate and impactful actions, the efforts of GDF (Global Digital Finance) and the FIX Trading Community’s strategic Alliance could not be more timely. The Alliance launched in July 2024 with the aim of addressing the most critical challenge for the tokenization industry: connecting “supply” and “demand”. While tokenized assets on blockchains represent the supply, the FIX protocol - currently used for traditional assets -is where much of the demand comes from. This industry collaboration bridges that gap, enabling seamless integration between all order and trading platforms using FIX to any tokenized asset connected to a FinP2P router.

GDF, the global members association and platform for open innovation in digital assets in financial services, announces the launch of a groundbreaking report developed in collaboration with the FIX Trading Community bringing to the spotlight the findings from this industry-led endeavour. The report highlights the technical integration achieved through the FIX-FinP2P Protocol Interoperability Alliance, a joint initiative aimed at bridging traditional finance systems with tokenized assets.

As the world's largest open innovation platform for the digital asset industry, GDF partnered with the FIX Trading Community to leverage its globally recognized FIX protocol, integrating it with the FinP2P tokenization interoperability protocol, developed by the industry under the leadership of the Alliance’s integration partner, Ownera. The resulting collaboration promises to upgrade financial infrastructure, enabling seamless interactions between traditional financial systems and blockchain-based platforms.

The FIX-FinP2P Protocol Interoperability Alliance has been a pioneering effort to address key industry challenges, including regulatory compliance, operational inefficiencies, and the complexities of blockchain technology. The initiative culminated in a collaborative Sandbox Lab, which enabled participating institutions to test the interoperability between FIX-based systems and tokenized assets. Key outcomes of the project, detailed in the report, include enhanced operational efficiency, increased market participation, and broader adoption of global standards for digital securities.

Jim Kaye, Executive Director at FIX Trading Community, commented: “The importance of interoperability cannot be understated, especially when bringing together two different technology paradigms as here. The DLT space presents a huge opportunity to the capital markets industry but it needs to connect to an incumbent infrastructure to deliver results quickly. This initiative shows this is possible.”

Madeleine Boys, Director of Programmes and Innovation at GDF, added: “This report embodies GDF’s commitment to driving innovation and establishing best practices in the digital asset space. By collaborating with FIX Trading Community and other industry leaders, we have taken meaningful steps to support modernizing financial market infrastructure and promote interoperability. The technical work completed through this Alliance and subsequent Sandbox underscores the potential of tokenization to transform capital markets and unlock new opportunities for institutional investors.”

The report, developed with contributions from GDF and FIX member firms, outlines a phased approach to achieving interoperability. Starting with the Sandbox Lab, it demonstrates the feasibility of connecting traditional FIX-based trading systems with blockchain-enabled tokenized assets. Future phases will include scaling these solutions to live environments and expanding the network to encompass a broader range of real-world assets.

Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO of Ownera, the integration partner of this Alliance, notes: “Assets are being tokenized by both financial institutions and the digital ecosystem at an unprecedented rate - which will now dramatically accelerate with the support of the administration - but the demand side has not been able to easily connect their trading platforms to these new sources of assets. The ability to connect over 10,000 financial institutions that use FIX to a funnel of tokenized assets from a multitude of sources via FinP2P, will drive exponential growth of the tokenization markets.”

The report’s publication marks a milestone in GDF’s and FIX’s collaboration objective to advance the adoption of digital assets while adhering to regulatory standards and fostering global market participation.

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Chair of GDF Member Board, concludes: “This report reflects the tangible progress that can be achieved when industry leaders come together to solve real-world challenges. By enabling traditional financial systems to connect with tokenized assets, this collaboration demonstrates a clear pathway to modernizing financial market infrastructure while fostering broader market participation. GDF is pleased to have worked with the FIX Trading Community to deliver practical solutions that advance the adoption of digital assets.”



About GDF

Global Digital Finance (GDF) is a global non-profit association of member firms offering an open innovation platform for advocating and accelerating the adoption of best practices for digital assets.

GDF’s mission is to “Promote and underpin the greater adoption of market standards for the use of crypto and digital assets, through the development of best practices and governance standards in a shared engagement forum with industry, policymakers, and regulators.”



About FIX Trading Community

FIX Trading Community™ is the non-profit, industry-driven standards body at the heart of global trading.

The organization is independent and neutral, dedicated to addressing real business and regulatory issues impacting multi-asset trading in global markets through standardization, delivering operational efficiency, increased transparency, and reduced costs and risks for all market participants.

Central to FIX Trading Community’s work is the continuous development and promotion of the FIX family of standards, including the core FIX Protocol messaging language, which has revolutionized the trading environment and has successfully become the way the world trades.



About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interconnectivity solutions to the world of tokenized assets.

Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneeredby the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

