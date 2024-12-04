Actor, Producer, and Director Jermaine Alexander Joins Peacock’s “Based on a True Story”

Jermaine Alexander

Jermaine Alexander brings talent and charm to Peacock's Dark Comedy Series

Making an appearance in Based on a True Story has been a phenomenal experience. Chris, Kaley, and Tom are like a family on set, and they welcomed me with open arms during my time there.” — Jermaine Alexander

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jermaine Alexander , the multifaceted actor, producer, and director, can now be seen in Peacock’s hit series, " Based on a True Story ". Alexander makes an exciting appearance as a Chair Umpire in this freakishly hilarious dark comedy, starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman. “As a tennis player, I was thrilled to get back on the court—but this time for a role,” Alexander shared. “Making an appearance in Based on a True Story has been a phenomenal experience. Chris, Kaley, and Tom are like a family on set, and they welcomed me with open arms during my time there.”Jermaine Alexander’s career is a testament to passion, perseverance, and talent. Known for his dynamic performances, he first gained recognition for his role as Frankie on The Young and The Restless. His journey to Hollywood began in 2011 when he moved to Los Angeles from the Bay Area, immersing himself in training with master teachers and performing in independent theater productions.He has appeared in works by renowned playwrights such as August Wilson, Anton Chekhov, and Lynn Nottage, showcasing his range and dedication to his craft. In 2014, Alexander stepped behind the camera to write, direct, and produce the pilot California Dreamin’, which garnered praise from local critics. He later directed his first indie feature film, Foreseen, based on Ashley Fontainne’s novel, which is available on Amazon Prime. His versatility has earned him roles across stage and screen, including appearances on General Hospital and The Young and The Restless in 2021.Jermaine Alexander continues to make waves in the entertainment industry with his talent, charisma, and dedication to storytelling. His appearance in Based on a True Story is yet another milestone in an already impressive career.For press inquiries or to learn more about Jermaine Alexander, please contact publicist: Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.comAbout Jermaine Alexander:Jermaine Alexander is an American actor, producer, and director known for his compelling performances and versatile talents. With experience spanning stage and screen, Alexander has carved out a dynamic career in the entertainment industry, earning recognition for his work on major soap operas, indie films, and streaming series.

