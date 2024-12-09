Cancer Research Institute Launches India's First Young Breast Cancer Clinic: Advancing Specialized Care for Young Women

Images of Cancer Research Institute and Young Breast Cancer Clinic Area. Dr. Sunil Saini and a Staff Nurse Addressing the Audience at the Inauguration Event for Young Breast Cancer Clinic. Dr. Hem Chandra Inaugurating and Touring the Young Breast Cancer Clinic. Patients and Visitors in the Clinic Area. The Core Awareness Message of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation.

A BCYW Foundation Ambassador Unveils India's First Young Breast Cancer Clinic: Pioneering a New Era in Women's Healthcare

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a path-changing initiative to combat the rising prevalence of breast cancer among young women in India, the Cancer Research Institute at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Swami Rama Himalayan University in Dehradun has inaugurated India’s first dedicated Young Breast Cancer Clinic.This pioneering effort aims to provide comprehensive, tailored care to young women affected by breast cancer, potentially marking a significant milestone in India’s healthcare landscape.ADDRESSING THE RISING BURDEN OF YOUNG WOMEN's BREAST CANCER IN INDIAThe BCYW Foundation collaborates with ambassadors, partners, and healthcare institutions in 27 countries to emphasize targeted care and education for young women with breast cancer. Breast cancer has become the most common cancer among Indian women, with an alarming rise in cases, particularly among younger demographics.According to WHO’s 2022 data, about 14% of breast cancer cases in India occur in young women under 40 years of age and are predicted to continue to increase until 2040.These numbers underscore the urgent need for initiatives like the Young Breast Cancer Clinic and Self-Breast Care Educational programs to address this pressing public health issue.Recognizing this need, Professor Sunil Saini, MBBS, MS, Director and Chair of the Department of Surgical Oncology at HIMS and a Global Ambassador of the BCYW Foundation for India, has launched the Young Breast Cancer Clinic. “This clinic reflects our commitment to addressing the specific challenges faced by young women in Uttarakhand and across India,” said Dr. Saini.A FIRST OF ITS KIND INITIATIVE IN INDIAThe clinic was officially inaugurated on October 26, 2024, by Professor Hem Chandra, MBBS, MPH, Ph.D., Director of the Himalayan Hospital Services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The timing of the launch underscores its importance as a significant stride in cancer care.“This initiative sets a reference point for targeted care, research, and awareness of young women’s breast cancer in India,” said Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., International Endowed Chair Professor at the Cancer Research Institute and that “It is a crucial step in improving the quality of life and outcomes for young women affected by this disease and empowering the healthy young women with the knowledge that might save their lives tomorrow.”The Young Breast Cancer Clinic joins a select group of global programs dedicated to young women’s breast cancer, including programs at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, etc.INTEGRATED SERVICES FOR YOUNG WOMENThe Young Breast Cancer Clinic provides a comprehensive range of services specifically designed to meet the needs of young women. These include:• Advanced early detection tools and diagnostics.• Personalized, evidence-based treatment plans tailored to each patient.• Emotional and psychological counseling services.• Rehabilitation programs and long-term survivorship care."In addition to clinical care and self-breast care education, the clinic emphasizes targeted research collaboration for this demography, working closely with the BCYW Foundation's global network," noted Saini."The goal is to drive innovation in understanding the causative risk factors and treating the disease, emerging therapies, and community health challenges, and that such collaborations are essential for advancing science and addressing the complex issues faced by young women with breast cancer," said Dr. Kumar.UNIQUE CHALLENGES FACED BY YOUNG WOMENUnlike older women, young women with breast cancer encounter distinct challenges, including:• Higher prevalence of aggressive subtypes such as triple-negative breast cancer.• Increased likelihood of long-term side effects from treatments.• Emotional hurdles tied to fertility, body image, and personal relationships."Young women require not only advanced medical care but also a strong support system to navigate the emotional and physical hurdles of this disease," said Dr. Kumar.A STEP FORWARD: VISION FOR THE FUTUREABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfil its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

