Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers 20-Unit Value-Add Multifamily Complex in San Diego's Carlsbad Village

975 Laguna Drive Apartment Realty Group, Inc

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Carter, Managing Principal/Broker and Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale of a 20-Unit, multifamily apartment community in Carlsbad Village. Located at 975 Laguna Dr Carlsbad, CA 92008, the unit mix is comprised of thirteen (13) 2Bedroom/1Bathroom units, six (6) 1Bedroom/1Bathroom units, and one (1) 2Bedroom / 2Bathroom unit with twenty (20) garages and two (2) surface parking spots. The lot contains six (6) separate structures situated on a 20,572 sf square foot parcel. The property amenities include oversized yards, patios, onsite laundry, and for select units interior garage access and in-unit washer/dryer. The property was sold to a local private investor executing a 1031-exchange."This coastal value-add asset garnered substantial interest from private investors, syndicators, and exchange buyers alike due to it's size, west of I-5 location, large floorplans, and most significantly it's long-term upside potential. We were able to procure double-digit offers and select a local buyer in an exchange who gave the sellers confidence in his ability to perform within their required timing," said James Carter. The final closing price was $8,700,000.

