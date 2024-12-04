TA Names Miguel Perez Senior Director of Cross-Border Operations

Appointment strengthens TA’s commitment to innovative, seamless cross-border solutions and continued growth

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA , a leading North American third-party logistics provider (3PL), today announces the appointment of Miguel Perez as Senior Director of Cross-Border Operations and Solutions. This strategic addition underscores TA’s commitment to enhancing its logistics expertise and reinforcing its leadership in cross-border solutions, particularly in the Mexico-U.S. trade corridor, while accelerating the company’s growth trajectory.

In his new role, Perez will lead an ambitious plan to double revenue within the next three years. This initiative will involve refining operational processes, developing or expanding partnerships with existing and new key services suppliers, advancing customer-faced solutions, and enhancing TA’s reputation as a trusted partner for seamless, integrated cross-border logistics. By integrating service delivery and providing clients with a singular invoice and point of contact, Perez’s leadership will help position TA as the logistics partner of choice in a rapidly shifting global supply chain landscape.

“Miguel’s extensive experience in cross-border logistics, combined with his strategic approach to tackling complex supply chain challenges, makes him an exceptional leader to drive our ambitious growth plans,” said Scott Schell, President and CEO of TA. “His vision aligns with TA’s commitment to delivering efficient, integrated solutions that enable our customers to prosper in today’s complex logistics environment.”

Perez brings over 20 years of logistics and supply chain management experience to TA, including leadership roles at various major logistics providers such as Ryder Integrated Logistics, Transplace, and XPO. He has overseen multimodal operations and managed thousands of weekly border crossings, offering deep expertise and insights into navigating the complexities of cross-border trade, compliance, and regulatory issues. This experience will be invaluable as TA continues to enhance its service offerings and adapt to the evolving needs of its customers.

“The unique challenges of cross-border operations and constant changes in the dynamic world market trade requirements make this the ideal opportunity for my next role,” said Miguel Perez, Senior Director of Cross-Border Operations and Solutions of TA. “What makes it especially rewarding is the trust and confidence TA has already shown in me. Knowing we have the expertise to develop innovative, outside-the-box solutions while pursuing technological developments and that we can build on proven strategies with my previous experience gives me the confidence to excel—and help grow TA’s cross-border services—as we move forward together.”

“Cross-border logistics present a unique challenge that requires not only operational expertise but also cultural understanding and knowledge of constantly evolving regulatory, safety, and security requirements,” added Perez. “TA’s vision to provide integrated, seamless, and transparent cross-border services aligns perfectly with my approach to simplifying complex supply chains.”

In addition to this leadership appointment, TA recently announced the addition of over 350,000 square feet of new warehouse space , expanding its total North American warehouse footprint to nearly 2 million square feet. This growth complements the company’s broader strategy to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions and maintain its leadership position in the market.

TA Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA is a North American provider with operations in Mexico, the United States & Canada and has been a cornerstone in the logistics industry since 1986. Specializing in a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics, TA continues to innovate and elevate standards within the industry. For more information on TA’s range of logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/ .

