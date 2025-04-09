Verit Advisors® Employees to Present at Employee Ownership Conference

Chicago, IL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs and John Solimine of Verit Advisors® will present at the 2025 Annual Employee Ownership Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah April 14 through April 17, 2025, hosted by the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO). This conference provides education about best practices and industry trends in employee ownership.

On Wednesday, April 16, John Solimine, Managing Director, will present “Financing for New and Existing ESOP Companies.” Joining John will be Brian Roth of Bank of America. This session will provide an overview of the current debt capital markets environment and the financing landscape for both new and existing ESOPs. The session begins at 10:00 AM.

John has over 20 years of experience in investment banking and debt capital markets. He began his career at LaSalle Bank (Bank of America), where he provided debt financing for middle-market sponsors and portfolio companies. He gained investment banking experience at Bear Stearns and Jefferies & Company in New York. He later joined Equibase Capital, a Chicago private equity firm. John is a founding member and Managing Director at Verit Advisors, LLC.

Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, Verit Advisors, will participate on a panel discussing “Governance Process and Evaluating If It Is Right to Sell versus Remaining an ESOP.” The panel will review a real case study on board best practices and process to retain control of the direction of the company. Joining Mary will be Ellis Moseley, Hisco and Freeman, Bob Dill, Hisco Inc., and Jim Staruck, GreatBanc Trust Company. The panel will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM.

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction and Performance Contracting. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

